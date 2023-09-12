  • facebook
3 INCHES OF BLOOD Announces First Live Performance In Nearly A Decade

September 12, 2023

After nearly a decade, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-based metallers 3 INCHES OF BLOOD are reuniting for a concert in their hometown on January 13, 2024. The band's full-circle return will begin in the same place it ended, at the legendary Commodore Ballroom on Granville Street.

Tickets officially go on sale September 15 at 10 a.m. PST at livenation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available on September 12 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Pre-sale code is "goatrider".

3 INCHES OF BLOOD announced its split in June 2015, sixteen years after the band's formation, writing in a social media statement: "Naturally, people will have questions as to why we have collectively made this decision. While our reasons are personal, just know we are all still good friends, but it is just time to move on."

3 INCHES OF BLOOD's last performance took place on November 7, 2015 at the Commodore Ballroom.

Formed in 1999, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD has released five studio albums — 2002's "Battlecry Under A Wintersun", 2004's "Advance And Vanquish", 2007's "Fire Up The Blades", 2009's "Here Waits Thy Doom" and 2012's "Long Live Heavy Metal". They also issued three EPs — 2001's "Sect Of The White Worm", 2007's "Trial Of Champions" and 2011's "Anthems For The Victorious".

After nearly a decade, 3 Inches of Blood are returning for a concert in their hometown of Vancouver Canada on January...

Posted by 3 Inches of Blood on Monday, September 11, 2023

