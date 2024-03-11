  • facebook
311 Announces 2024 'Unity Tour' With AWOLNATION And NEON TREES

March 11, 2024

311 has announced a summer 2024 tour with special guests AWOLNATION and NEON TREES. The trek will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States, including in Chicago, Boston, Raleigh, Tampa, Houston and Costa Mesa, before wrapping up in Redmond, Washington on August 31. 311 Nation, the band's official fan community, get first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP packages which include meet-and-greets with 311 along with special exclusive merchandise.

On the upcoming tour, 311 shares: "We're stoked to bring back the 'Unity Tour'! This tour was a staple of the summer for the band and fans and we can't wait to experience that atmosphere again with all of you. Joining us on the road will be our friends AWOLNATION and NEON TREES. We've got an incredible show in store for you this year so grab your tickets and get ready!"

"Unity Tour" dates

July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
July 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
July 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 26 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
July 27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
July 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort
August 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 4 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 6 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
August 7 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
August 9 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park
August 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 13 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
August 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
August 15 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater
August 17 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
August 18 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
August 20 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
August 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
August 22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie*
August 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
August 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
August 27 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre
August 29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 30 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
August 31 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

* 311 and NEON TREES only

To celebrate 311 Day, 311's performance on NPR's "Tiny Desk" is now live. With a setlist that includes fan favorites "Amber", "Down", "All Mixed Up" and more, 311 joins the likes of iconic artists such as Harry Styles, THE ROOTS, PARAMORE, BTS, Justin Bieber, Mac Miller and more that have previously performed at "Tiny Desk".

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar),Chad Sexton (drums),Tim Mahoney (guitar),SA Martinez (vocals/DJ) and P-Nut (bass).

311 mixes rock, rap, reggae and funk into its own unique, hybrid sound, and 33 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S.

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and RADIOHEAD.

311's celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual headlining amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. summer touring season. Past support acts include: THE OFFSPRING, Snoop Dogg, SUBLIME WITH ROME, CYPRESS HILL, SLIGHTLY STOOPID, DIRTY HEADS, THE ROOTS, Matisyahu and Ziggy Marley.

311 have released 13 studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVDs and a box set, and have sold over nine million records in the U.S. Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard 200 sales chart and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Radio chart, including three No. 1 singles: "Down", "Love Song" and "Don't Tread On Me".

