70000 TONS OF METAL 2027: ULI JON ROTH, ARCH ENEMY And MOONSPELL Among First Confirmed Bands For World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

70000 Tons Of Metal, the original, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise, has announced the first bands that will be part of next year's lineup:

ÆTHER REALM

ARCH ENEMY

BRAINSTORM

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER

ENFORCER

EVERGREY

EQUILIBRIUM

MELECHESH

MOONSPELL

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST

OBSCURA

THULCANDRA

ULI JON ROTH

WARBRINGER

…And 46 more!

One of the highlights of next year's cruise will be performances by musical visionary and innovator Uli Jon Roth, whose career spans five decades and includes his pioneering work with Germany's legendary hard rock band SCORPIONS.

Andy Piller, CEO, founder and "Skipper" of the fan-favorite metal cruise, states: "As part of his two sets on 70000 Tons Of Metal, Uli will be paying tribute to two iconic SCORPIONS albums, both celebrating their 50th anniversary. In his first set, Uli will perform 'Virgin Killer' in its entirety. In his second performance, he'll heavily focus on 'In Trance'. We're delighted he's joining the party next year!"

Roth is widely recognized as a key founder of the neoclassical metal genre, having revolutionized guitar technique by fusing blues-based rock with intricate European classical influences. He also founded the acclaimed "Sky Academy", which offers immersive, masterclass seminars that unlock a musician's full creative potential. The legendary virtuoso guides players of all levels toward a more profound, holistic understanding of music.

Additional bands will be announced in the coming weeks.

70000 Tons Of Metal 2027 will sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back from January 14-18, 2027, aboard Royal Caribbean's luxury cruise ship Freedom Of The Seas. The ship offers round-the-clock entertainment, artist-hosted activities and events, exclusive meet-and-greets, and the unique opportunity for fans to mingle with their metal heroes in a completely immersive environment.

The festival at sea continues its tradition of delivering an unforgettable experience with 60 metal bands from around the globe, playing across four stages — including the legendary pool deck stage, the world's biggest open-air stage structure to ever sail the open seas.

Only 3,000 tickets are available to metalheads from around the globe, continuing the festival's legacy of cultivating a tight-knit, global metal community, the "United Nations Of Heavy Metal At Sea". Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their place on this epic voyage on the High Seas.

All 60 bands onboard play twice — and there are four concert locations on board: a concert hall — the Royal Theater — stands tall with five levels. The Star Lounge offers a more personal and local club-like ambiance. Discover the arena-like vibes at Studio B, the third indoor stage available. Lastly, yet undoubtedly the most remarkable, is the pool deck stage — the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas. This immense stage is accompanied by bars, pools, and even hot tubs that are integrated into the stage itself, allowing guests to indulge in the unique experience of watching their favorite metal bands while soaking in a hot tub.

This four-day heavy metal music festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3,000 metalheads the amazing opportunity to mingle side-by-side with all of the bands onboard. With no VIP areas it truly is like everyone has a backstage pass. Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to more than 120 live performances (each band performing twice),every ticket also includes meet-and-greets with each band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, world live premieres, exclusive listening sessions of unreleased material and special artist events. Guests also have full access to the "Jamming In International Waters" all-star jam — a one-of-a-kind concert featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic metal songs together on stage.

Sailors also have the special opportunity to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite band members on an "artist-escorted shore excursion", another 70000 Tons Of Metal exclusive.

Visit www.70000tons.com and follow the @70000tons social media channels for more upcoming news about 70000 Tons Of Metal 2027, featuring a lineup of top metal bands and exclusive performances and events.