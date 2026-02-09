A Book About Canadian Death/Thrash/Crossover Pioneers SLAUGHTER Is In The Works

A book about Scarborough, Ontario, Canada's death/thrash/crossover pioneers SLAUGHTER is currently being written by two longtime fans of the band, Dragan "Ed" Balog (Utopian Vision Music, Black Mark Production – North America, DOWNFALL, INNER THOUGHT) and Nick Sagias (NIHILIST DEATH CULT, TRIBE OF PAZUZU, SOULSTORM, OVERTHROW, PESTILENCE). Titled "Tales From The Chainsaw", the book is currently slated for release in late 2026 or early 2027.

SLAUGHTER — not to be confused with the American pop-metal band that haunted MTV in the early '90s — left an outsized mark on extreme music during its brief but legendary original run from 1984 to 1986. The trio — bassist/vocalist Terry Sadler, guitarist/vocalist Dave Hewson and drummer/chainsaw/percussionist Ron Sumners — helped shape the foundations of the chainsaw laced death/thrash/crossover sound, influencing countless underground bands and scenes worldwide.

SLAUGHTER's 1985 demo, "Surrender Or Die", and the landmark 1987 album "Strappado" cemented SLAUGHTER's reputation as seminal progenitors of gritty down-tuned heaviness, dual vocal assaults, and the now-iconic chainsaw sound. More than four decades later, their raw, uncompromising approach continues to echo throughout extreme music, and is enshrined in time, vinyl, cassette, CD, and the internet webs for all ears to hear.

A wealth of live, demo, rehearsal, and archival recordings has surfaced over the years, including the 2000 LP release of the "FOD (Fuck Of Death)" rehearsals from 1986 — recorded during the brief period when guitarist/vocalist Chuck Schuldiner of DEATH/MANTAS, played with the band.

Balog comments: "It all began in the fall of 2024, when Nick first shared the idea with me. That initial conversation led to several follow-up discussions over lunch and dinner with Ron Sumners and Dave Hewson, both of whom approved the concept. The idea was then brought to Terry Sadler, who was also on board. Since then, the ball began to roll, and we have both been deeply involved with many interviews with the original members, friends, fans, and many well-known voices within the underground music scene, to give us images, stories, and tales from the chainsaw to share with the fans soon."

In 2001, "Strappado" was re-released via Nuclear Blast. The German record label also issued a SLAUGHTER compilation of demos and live tracks called "Not Dead Yet/Paranormal".

After SLAUGHTER broke up more than 35 years ago, Hewson recruited a new lineup and continued playing as STRAPPADO, but the band never progressed beyond the demo stage.

SLAUGHTER was a crucial player in the early Toronto thrash metal scene alongside genre heavyweights RAZOR, SACRIFICE and EXCITER.