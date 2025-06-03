A DAY TO REMEMBER And YELLOWCARD Announce 'Maximum Fun Tour'

Multi-platinum-selling rock powerhouses A DAY TO REMEMBER and YELLOWCARD have announced they're teaming up for a massive North American outing this fall — the "Maximum Fun Tour". Special guests include STATE CHAMPS and THE WONDER YEARS across various shows. Shows will kick off with performances from BOUNDARIES and DINOSAUR PILE-UP on select dates.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 36-city tour kicks off September 5 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, making stops in Toronto, Camden, Dallas, San Diego, Minneapolis, and more, before wrapping up November 22 at the AmericanBank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Beloved for their genre-bending blend of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and metalcore, A DAY TO REMEMBER are known for their high-energy live shows and anthemic hits like "The Downfall Of Us All", "If It Means A Lot To You" and "All I Want". YELLOWCARD, whose emotionally charged catalog — including the era-defining hit "Ocean Avenue" — continues to resonate with fans all over the world. The tour marks a rare and exciting union of two of the most impactful bands in modern alt-rock.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week. The general onsale begins Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time at ADTR.com and Yellowcardband.com

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, limited-edition poster, specially designed tour gift pack, early entry into the venue and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tour dates:

Sep. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Sep. 07 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Sep. 10 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

Sep. 11 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Sep. 13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

Sep. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep. 16 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

Sep. 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

Sep. 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

Sep. 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sep. 23 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman*

Sep. 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

Sep. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sep. 27 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep. 28 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Oct. 22 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena+

Oct. 23 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park+

Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre+

Oct. 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater+

Oct. 28 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena+

Oct. 29 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena+

Oct. 31 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena+

Nov. 01 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena+

Nov. 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory+

Nov. 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena+

Nov. 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena+

Nov. 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center+

Nov. 08 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena+

Nov. 09 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena+

Nov. 11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum+

Nov. 13 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

Nov. 14 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center+

Nov. 18 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena+

Nov. 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+

Nov. 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+

Nov. 22 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center+

* Support from STATE CHAMPS and BOUNDARIES

^ Support from THE WONDER YEARS and BOUNDARIES

+ Support from THE WONDER YEARS and DINOSAUR PILE-UP

Since their formation in 2003, A DAY TO REMEMBER quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative chart including their most recent release, A DAY TO REMEMBER's "Big Ole Album Vol. 1", which arrived earlier this year. They've put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating nearly two billion streams worldwide and sales of three million-plus units. They've also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a global audience consisting of millions. A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals),Alex Shelnutt (drums),Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals) and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1997, YELLOWCARD became one of the most influential bands in the 2000s alternative rock scene. Known for blending high energy pop punk with a signature violin twist, their 2003 breakthrough "Ocean Avenue" is certified platinum with the title track now certified two times platinum. With over four million albums sold worldwide and over one billion streams, the band is poised for continued success on this new endeavor. After disbanding in 2017, YELLOWCARD reunited in 2022, entering into a new creative era and a year packed with a global tour to support it. Last week, YELLOWCARD celebrated the announcement of their new album "Better Days" (due out October 10 via Better Noise Music) by releasing the lead single and title track "Better Days" along with album track "Honestly I". "Better Days" is the band's first full feature-length album in almost a decade, and the highly anticipated album is produced as well as executive produced by Travis Barker. Barker also plays drums on every song.