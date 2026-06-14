A PERFECT CIRCLE Has More New Music Coming: 'We're Working Toward Something'

In a new interview with Kevin Kellam of Minneapolis's 93Xradio station, A PERFECT CIRCLE guitarist Billy Howerdel was asked if there is a full-length album in the works following the release of the "Starless" single, which came out in late May. Billy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's more [music] underway. And in the spirit of soft deadlines, I'm not gonna give you the date, but we're working toward something."

Referencing the fact that A PERFECT CIRCLE launched a European tour in early June in London, Billy continued: "We're on tour. It's hard to get solid things done when you're out here. I sometimes optimistically think that's gonna happen, and, like today, we're six shows in, so we're about two weeks in, and this is the first day I really slept, even though I might not look like it. I just slept, went to the gym, ate a meal, got on with you, and it's not been like that. So to get real cracking on to the new album, it's gonna be... I need a couple more of these days to line up over the next tour."

Howerdel also talked about his songwriting chemistry with A PERFECT CIRCLE vocalist Maynard James Keenan, who is also the iconic frontman for the progressive metal band TOOL and the mastermind behind the multimedia collective PUSCIFER. Billy said: "I feel more creative with him [than I do with other musicians]. I don't know. I mean, you'd have to ask Maynard, but I feel like when it's time to work, it's time to work for him. Or it's time to fuck around and just shoot the shit, then that's what we're gonna do then. But when it's time to work, we're kind of in it. And it's not super serious all the time, but it's focused. And he's got a great work ethic. I don't know anyone — I mean, he's at least in the top three hardest-working people I know that have real vision, conviction, a vision that he's gonna execute and be tenacious about it. And he's like that with music. Once the train starts rolling, it, it's rolling. Then that feels good. I don't anticipate it going like, 'Eh, I don't know. This is kind of softly not going the way we want it to be.' No, we're gonna figure it out. We're gonna set soft deadlines, which I guess they can be hard deadlines, but our soft deadlines are pretty intense. They're meant to be hit. Anything could happen, but when we're underway, it just feels, like, 'Okay, we're moving in the right direction.' Now, you can't force the greatest idea to come out, but you can get yourself motivated to go, 'If I don't hit this deadline, then bad shit's gonna happen.' So it's a fire lit under your ass."

"Starless" was recorded at Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio in Studio City, California, The song was written earlier this year, produced by Howerdel and mixed by Matty Green (U2, FLORENCE + THE MACHINE, TV ON THE RADIO) and features longtime collaborator Josh Freese on drums.

A limited-edition "Starless" seven-inch single is also available now via Revolver. Featuring a custom etching of the band's famous crescent logo on the B-side and a custom seven-inch adapter, the vinyl release arrives on two variants: silver/black, and white with sea blue and black splatter.

Formed in 1999 by Howerdel and Keenan, A PERFECT CIRCLE quickly established itself as a powerful new voice in alternative rock with the release of "Mer De Noms" (2000),which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting debut rock album of its time. Featuring fan favorites "Judith", "3 Libras" and "The Hollow", the platinum-selling album remains a defining release. Their catalog has continued to resonate, from "Thirteenth Step" (2003) and "eMOTIVe" (2004),to 2018's "Eat The Elephant", which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

A PERFECT CIRCLE has headlined festivals worldwide, sold out iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appeared on late night television shows including "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Tonight Show".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn