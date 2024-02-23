AARON LEWIS Releases 'Made In China' Single, Says He Is 'American As It Gets'

Ahead of the release of Aaron Lewis's next country album "The Hill" (out March 29 via The Valory Music Co.),the STAIND singer today drops "Made In China", the second single from the upcoming project.

"Made In China" — written by Lewis and Bobby Pinson — offers the loud-and-proud declaration that some things (like Lewis) are still made in the USA. With a dusky dose of down-tuned acoustic balladry, Lewis tributes a brash sense of patriotic pride, built to last and not ashamed to say so.

"I Ain't Made In China" features such lyrics as "I ain't made in China / From all the cheapest parts / I ain't one for driving them imported foreign cars / I'm more like American muscle from 1966 / I ain't made in China / I'm American as it gets / I ain't made by Uyghur kids for pennies on the dollar / I'm made in the USA / It says so on my collar / Tried and true, red, white and blue / My roots run way too thick / yeah, I ain't made in China / 'Cause I'm American as it gets."

"The best songs come from a place of authenticity," explains Lewis. "This one started as a conversation with friends as we picked up items around the room with 'Made In China' stamped on the bottom. And we put pen to paper."

"The Hill" track listing:

01. Let's Go Fishing (written by: Aaron Lewis, Bobby Pinson)

02. Over The Hill (written by: Aaron Lewis, Matt McGinn, Bobby Pinson)

03. Made In China (written by: Aaron Lewis, Bobby Pinson)

04. Spinnin' (written by: Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Jeffrey Steele)

05. Over Me (written by: Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Jeffrey Steele)

06. Outlaw (written by: Aaron Lewis, Matt McGinn, Bobby Pinson)

07. Up To Me (written by: Aaron Lewis, Bobby Pinson)

08. That's My Life (written by: Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Jeffrey Steele)

09. Only In My Mind (written by: Aaron Lewis, Ira Dean, Jeffrey Steele)

10. Little More Mine (written by: Aaron Lewis, Matt McGinn, Bobby Pinson)

The "Let's Go Fishing" lyrics find the 51-year-old Lewis — an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade — singing about "making America great again", "turning off CNN" and using the "Let's Go, Brandon!" catchphrase, which was coined by American conservatives to criticize President Joe Biden.

According to Fox 26 Houston, the "Let's Go, Brandon!" phrase, which originally stemmed from a NASCAR interview, is a G-rated substitute for "Fuck Joe Biden" chants that were popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. The explicit saying was recited at sporting events across the country in defiance of the president's coronavirus mandates.

After Brandon Brown's victory at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on October 2, 2021, a crowd unleashed "Fuck Joe Biden" chants during the young racer's TV interview. NBC reporter Kelli Stavast appeared to misunderstand what the fans were shouting, claiming instead they were saying "Let's Go, Brandon!" — unintentionally coining the phrase.

In November 2021, Lewis claimed that he beat COVID-19 by taking ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for the novel coronavirus. He said he also used Z-Pak, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body.

Lewis made headlines in September 2021 when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

In March 2022, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.

"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."

Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."

At some of his solo concerts, Lewis has been taking the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.

Photo credit: Jim Wright