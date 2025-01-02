AC/DC Rumored To Be Planning Australian Tour For Late 2025

According to the Herald Sun, legendary hard rockers AC/DC are expected to tour Australia in the second half of 2025.

While exact dates and venues remain unconfirmed, speculation by tour insiders points to major stadiums such as Sydney's Olympic Park (ANZ Stadium),the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG),Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium in Perth.

AC/DC will hit the road in the United States for the first time in nine years in 2025. This run will kick off on April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium, canvas the continent, and conclude on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they will play some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on May 24. Support on the trek will come from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

AC/DC's current touring lineup features singer Brian Johnson, lead guitarist Angus Young, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.

The "Power Up" tour shares its name with AC/DC's 2020 album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup. It was also the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage the 2023 Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

Laug is an American drummer who has played with many bands/artists such as Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT and Vasco Rossi. Matt moved to Los Angeles after graduating from South Florence High School in 1986 and after attending college in L.A., Matt became a sought-after studio drummer.

In 2001, Laug supported AC/DC as part of SLASH'S SNAKEPIT on the North American and European legs of the "Stiff Upper Lip" tour.

Chaney is best known as the bassist of JANE'S ADDICTION and as a member of Alanis Morissette's touring and recording band. Chaney was also a member of TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS and CAMP FREDDY, as well as being a prolific and versatile session musician, having played with artists including Joe Cocker, Shakira, Slash and Avril Lavigne to Sara Bareilles, Gavin Degraw, Cher, SHINEDOWN and Celine Dion. Chaney is also a founding member and partner in the all-star supergroup ROYAL MACHINES along with Dave Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION),Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY),Josh Freese (FOO FIGHTERS) and Billy Morrison (BILLY IDOL).

