AC/DC's BON SCOTT To Be Honored At Perth, Australia's 'High Voltage' Event In May 2023

A new stand-alone home-grown AC/DC-inspired event will be launched by the McGowan Government in Perth, Australia next year.

"High Voltage" is a free event which will take over the streets of Fremantle on Sunday, May 7 with a massive outdoor, family-focused musical procession across multiple music and fan zones throughout the heart of the port city.

It comes after the huge success of 2020's "Highway To Hell", which was dubbed the world's longest stage after Canning Highway was transformed into a 10-kilometer music route. "Highway To Hell" attracted nearly 145,000 people with a $6.1 million AUD direct impact on the economy, and brought more than 1,000 out-of-state visitors to Western Australia, who spent nearly $1.7 million AUD in the State.

Rather than a single straight route, "High Voltage" will be a new street circuit-style event with businesses across Fremantle activated to give the event a giant festival feel.

The musical procession through the streets will pass by multiple celebration zones across the city which people can enjoy throughout the day.

Each site will offer a unique experience including: Fremantle Oval for all music fans; South Beach for DJ and electronic music fans; Esplanade Park for families and kids.

This new home-grown event delivers on the McGowan Government's commitment in the Tourism Action Plan announced before the pandemic.

It's expected thousands of visitors and locals will attend the free community event which will pay tribute to the Fremantle-raised former lead singer of AC/DC, Bon Scott.

"High Voltage" is a state-owned event delivered by Tourism WA and produced by Perth Festival's new out-of-season Special Projects arm. The celebration is intended to become an annual event.

Full program detail on the celebration of music, art and entertainment will be revealed in March 2023.

Premier Mark McGowan said: "We asked for a proudly Western Australian event and through Tourism WA we have partnered with Perth Festival who are the experts in curating bespoke big bang events.

"'High Voltage' is a one-day, all-new rock and roll event featuring musicians, artists and performers on decked out roving stages touring the heart of Fremantle on a circle route, as well as headlining across numerous music zones in Fremantle and South Fremantle.

"'Highway To Hell' was a dynamite event in 2020 and was successful in attracting people from overseas, interstate and of course thousands of Western Australians.

"We know large-scale tourism events are a massive attraction for visitors and locals who together are big contributors to local businesses, giving an injection into the local economy and supporting jobs."

Tourism minister Roger Cook said: "This is going to be a mighty celebration that will rock Fremantle and Western Australia.

"We always do things a little different in WA. It's one of the reasons why our amazing state is on so many must-see travel lists next year.

"If you want to rock and roll, or just have a great day out with the family, 'High Voltage' will be the place to be in May next year.

"Our range and depth of our major events calendar keeps growing every week.

"'High Voltage' will be another huge drawcard for both locals and tourists that will be great for both local businesses and tourism operators."

Culture And The Arts minister David Templeman said: "This event is sure to get all Western Australians excited and planning a fantastic day out.

"We know that we have a vast array of talent here in WA and this event is a wonderful celebration of local hero, AC/DC's Bon Scott.

"I am delighted to hear that the McGowan Government is supporting a new cultural event that will bring people together and help us connect."

Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk said: "Freo locals are proud to claim Bon Scott as one of our own, so it's great we can put on another fitting celebration of his music so it can be enjoyed by everyone.

"West Aussies love their rock and roll and this event in the heart of Fremantle is another exciting boost to our vibrant arts scene."

For more information, visit www.highvoltagewa.com.au.