ACCEPT Guitarist PHILIP SHOUSE Collapses Due To 'Food Poisoning And Dehydration'

April 23, 2023

ACCEPT will perform without Philip Shouse tonight (Sunday, April 23) in Santiago, Chile after the guitarist collapsed on a plane in Lima, Peru prior to take-off due to "food poisoning and dehydration".

Part of ACCEPT's three-guitarist lineup, Shouse originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

Earlier today, ACCEPT released the following statement via social media: "ACCEPT guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed on the plane at Lima Peru, and won’t be able to join the band stage tonight in Santiago, Chile. Meanwhile, the rest of ACCEPT will march on and deliver a killer show nevertheless.

"A Heavy Metal star studded plane carrying ACCEPT, KREATOR and TESTAMENT had to delay their departure from Lima when ACCEPT guitarist Phil Shouse collapsed prior to take-off due to food poisoning and dehydration. The rockstar guitarist of ACCEPT had been on top form, killing it on ACCEPT's 'Too Mean To Die' Latin America Tour.

"Yesterday Phil was travelling from Ecuador to Chile, accompanied by a plethora of high calibre Metal Bands, who were all playing at The Metal Fests across Latin America. However he suddenly collapsed and had to be taken off the plane by medical personnel. He is on IV drips and will take a few days to rest before joining the Metal Masters again. We wish him the speediest of recoveries and look forward to him joining us the second he feels healthy!!"

"Too Mean To Die" came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".

Hola dresde Quito! I hate to say that I’m still unfulfilled. I cannot find ANYTHING I want around here. Still Bono… #istillhaventfoundwhatimlookingfor #quito #ecuador #avocado #dip #nachos #chips #tortillas

