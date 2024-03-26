ACCEPT's MARK TORNILLO: 'The United States Is Just Not Metal Territory Anymore'

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, Mark Tornillo was asked about the challenges of touring North America for a band like ACCEPT, especially in the last few years. The 69-year-old New Jersey-based singer, who joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the group's original frontman Udo Dirkschneider, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's always been difficult to tour North America. It's mostly promoters and the fact that we need to play at least a big enough room where we're gonna make some money. But it's gotta have the turnout to do it. But we're gonna make it happen this year no matter what. I know that. We've all decided that if we have to take a cut, we'll take a cut. But we've gotta play — we've gotta play for the fans."

He continued: "We have no trouble selling tickets in South America. [We have] no trouble selling tickets in Europe, or else. I think it's just that the United States is just not metal territory anymore. I don't know why."

Tornillo added: "I would love nothing better than to tour the U.S. every year. But we'll see how it plays out."

Mark went on to say that ACCEPT fans in the U.S. should definitely expect to see the band perform in 2024. "There's definitely going to be a run in, I'm gonna say late August through October," he revealed. "And I can't really say any more about it right now. It's not confirmed and it hasn't been announced, obviously, but it's gonna be a very interesting bill."

Tornillo can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die" (2021).

ACCEPT's new album, "Humanoid", will be released on April 26 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to "Too Mean To Die" was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

ACCEPT recently revealed a massive European headline tour with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, ACCEPT will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour.

This past January, it was announced that ACCEPT will perform at all European festivals in 2024 and the South American tour in May with Joel Hoekstra.

Hoekstra will be standing in for Phil Shouse, who will remain with the band as their permanent live guitarist for all other gigs.

New York-based Joel Hoekstra is best known to fans as a current member of the legendary band WHITESNAKE and is part of TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. He has also played with Cher, NIGHT RANGER and FOREIGNER, to name just a few of his numerous collaborations.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

"Too Mean To Die" came out via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, the aforementioned Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.