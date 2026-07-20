ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN: 'We Released Some Albums In The '90s That I'm Less Proud Of'

In a new interview with Neil Jones of TotalRock, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann was asked if there are any albums in the band's discography that he feels "didn't get a fair look" or "were maybe a little bit misunderstood". Wolf responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we released some albums in the '90s that I'm less proud of because it was kind of a weird time because we didn't really know what to do with ourselves because we felt heavy metal as we all knew it from the '80s was over. And here's the '90s, it's all about flannel shirts and grunge, and nobody really was into heavy metal with shredding guitar solos and things. So we changed our style quite a bit in those albums. And looking back at those, I'd rather forget the whole '90s, to be honest. And we also have an album called 'Eat The Heat' that came out in the late '80s, which [there are] very divided opinions about that one. But at the core of this album ['Eat The Heat'], I thought we had some brilliant song ideas, and that's why I'm quite proud that we got to re-release one of them — it's called 'Hellhammer' — and really do it the way we would do it nowadays, and it turned out great."

The new version of "Hellhammer" will appear on ACCEPT's 50th-anniversary album, "Teutonic Titans 1976–2026", which will be released on September 4, 2026 via Napalm Records.

Led by Wolf, the longtime architect of ACCEPT's sound, the band is joined by a staggering 50 guests across 19 reimagined versions of their biggest tracks. "Teutonic Titans 1976-2026" is ACCEPT's most ambitious and star-studded release to date.

Chronologically progressing through albums from their formative years, from "I'm A Rebel" (1980) to "Eat The Heat" (1989),ACCEPT present their songs with an all-new, all-star lineup, alongside the signature voice of Mark Tornillo and Wolf Hoffmann's unmistakable riffs. By enlisting a who's who of metal, no two songs on "Teutonic Titans 1976-2026" are the same. Every track features a different combination of vocals, guitars, bass, and drums, giving each classic a fresh edge.

Tobias Forge (GHOST) delivers a commanding performance on the track "Save Us" ("I'm A Rebel", 1980),joined by Ray Luzier on drums. Philip Anselmo (PANTERA),Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) and Mikkey Dee (SCORPIONS) tear through the speed metal classic "Fast As A Shark" ("Restless And Wild", 1982). "Balls To The Wall" surges with the powerful range of Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),alongside the guitar work of Matthias Jabs (SCORPIONS),while the reimagined "Love Child" is elevated by Billy Corgan (SMASHING PUMPKINS) and David Ellefson (MEGADETH) (both songs from "Balls To The Wall", 1983).

Other guest stars on ACCEPT's extraordinary release include K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (OVERKILL),Hansi Kürsch (BLIND GUARDIAN),Chris Jericho (FOZZY),Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR),Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG),Ola Englund (THE HAUNTED) and Jeff Loomis (NEVERMORE). The aforementioned re-recording of "Hellhammer" ("Eat The Heat", 1989) was performed by ACCEPT's current lineup: Wolf Hoffmann, bassist Martin Motnik, guitarist Philip Shouse and drummer Christopher Williams, joined by Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS) on vocals.

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as "Balls To The Wall", "Restless And Wild" and "Metal Heart" have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart-topping albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark, who is now the longest-reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann-Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall Of Fame.

For decades, ACCEPT has been recognized as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for Udo Dirkschneider, who was the band's original lead singer. Mark can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums.

ACCEPT 2026 is:

Wolf Hoffmann - Guitar

Mark Tornillo - Vocals

Philip Shouse - Guitar

Christopher Williams - Drums

Martin Motnik - Bass

Press photo credit: Robert John