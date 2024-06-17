ACE FREHLEY Announces Split From Fiancée After Nearly Six Years Together: 'It Was Just Time'

Ace Frehley and his fiancée, Lara Cove, have split after nearly six years together.

The original KISS guitarist, who had lived in Sparta, New Jersey with Lara for the past few years, announced the end of the relationship from the stage during his June 15 concert at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Prior to launching into the song "Rock Soldiers", Ace told the crowd (see video below): "I broke up with my ex, Lara. Sorry. She's gone. I still care about her. Wonderful girl, beautiful girl. We decided to part our own ways, and she's happy, I'm happy. It was just time. Things go south, right? Three out of four marriages end after five years in this country, statistically. I don't wanna be a bearer of bad news, but that's reality."

For her part, Lara addressed her split with Ace in a post on her My Art Of Glass Facebook page. She wrote: "Dear friends and followers,

"After much thought and heartfelt conversations, Ace and I have decided to part ways. Our love and respect for each other remain strong, and we will always treasure the bond we've shared and the memories we've created together. This decision is a step we are taking as we both embark on new paths in our lives.

"I refuse to say one bad word about him and will not be discussing our breakup further. This statement is the only comment I will make on the matter, out of respect for him and my own integrity. I am grateful for the support and kindness you have always shown us. Please continue to extend that love as we navigate this new chapter.

"With gratitude and warmth, Lara".

In recent months, Ace's YouTube channel had shared several videos of him and Lara grocery shopping at local supermarkets, as well as shopping for a new printer at a local office supply store Staples.

In a September 2020 interview with AXS TV's "At Home And Social With", Ace explained why he ended up moving back to the East Coast after living in California for several years. He said: "I originally grew up in the Bronx. I'm a native New Yorker. [In 2018], I hooked up with an elementary school teacher in New Jersey, moved in with her, her two kids and a dog, and now I'm a New Jerseyite. [Laughs]"

Elaborating on how he ended up in a relationship with a school teacher, Ace said: "Her name's Lara Cove. And I met her December 7th [2018] at a KISS convention in New Jersey that I was actually performing [at]. I met her on the 7th, and on the 8th, I performed my whole 1978 studio album live. It was standing room only. It was the only time I've ever done that. There might be YouTube videos of that floating around. I should have recorded it with a real camera crew, because I haven't done it since. But I met her the day before. She had a booth with these mugs. [Lifts glass featuring a painting of Ace's face from the classic 1970s KISS era] She painted one of me, Paul [Stanley], Gene [Simmons] and Peter [Criss]. She gave me this one. She's a very beautiful woman. We got to talking. And then she came to one of my shows subsequently, several months later. And one thing led to another. I don't think I need to go any further. [Laughs]"

Frehley, who previously said that he was "enjoying the seasons" living in the U.S. Northeast, later added: "I'm really excited because we just bought a six-thousand-square-foot house with a three-thousand-square-foot basement with a nine-foot ceiling, so I'm gonna build an amazing state-of-the-art recording studio there. And I'll be able to record my next several albums there."

"10,000 Volts" was released on February 23 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The 11-track LP was produced by Frehley and Steve Brown (TRIXTER) and

Ace released the single "10,000 Volts" on November 28, 2023. The track's music video — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — has garnered more than 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Ace's latest all-original album is the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Photo credit: Jayme Thornton