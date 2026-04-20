ACID REIGN Shares 'Fantastic Passion' Single From Upcoming 'Daze Of The Week' Album

U.K. thrash metal veterans ACID REIGN will release a new album, "Daze Of The Week", on May 15 via Back On Black. The LP will mark the band's first release since 2019's "The Age Of Entitlement".

The lead single from "Daze Of The Week", a song called "Fantastic Passion", can be streamed below.

ACID REIGN vocalist and sole remaining original member Howard "H" Smith commented: "In all my 41 years in this band — yes 41! — I have never been more excited by the prospect of anything than releasing 'Daze Of The Week' on the unsuspecting thrash metal public. It's been two years in the making and at times I thought it might never even see the light of day. Every note of every performance in every song has been lovingly captured by our sixth member producer Jayce Lewis and we couldn't be happier with the results."

He added: "This one is for every single thrasher around the world who thought that albums like this couldn't be made anymore. They can, we have, you're welcome."

Formed in 1985, ACID REIGN is one of the "Big Four" of U.K. thrash metal, along with ONSLAUGHT, SABBAT and XENTRIX.

In 1991, ACID REIGN left an ailing U.K. thrash scene with a final show at the London Marquee. They toured with the likes of NUCLEAR ASSAULT, DARK ANGEL, EXODUS, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, DEATH ANGEL and CANDLEMASS. During this time, they put out two full-length albums, namely "The Fear" and "Obnoxious", following on from their mini album debut in 1988, "Moshkinstein". A final compilation, "The Worst Of Acid Reign", was released and their brief but highly productive career came to an end.

Since returning from a 24-year absence, the band has been busy. On the back of two new songs, "Plan Of The Damned" (2015) and "The Man Who Became Himself" (2017),they hit the road both at home and throughout Europe for numerous tours and festival appearances, including the now-legendary record-breaking headline slot of the Sophie Stage at Bloodstock 2016. During this time, they have earned themselves a fearsome live reputation famous for its high energy, mass stage diving and violent pits.

There has been a lot of change in the ACID REIGN camp since the release of "The Age Of Entitlement". Paul Chanter (guitar),Marc Jackson (drums) and Cooky (guitar) are all gone, and now we have ACID REIGN 3.0, the re-reboot. In their stead are lead guitarist Matt Smith, Johnny Grimley, former touring partner and ex-SHRAPNEL drummer, and last but by no means least on rhythm guitar Darren Mcgillivray, a huge ACID REIGN fan who had supported the band many times with his own group WRATH OF MAN.

Along with H on vocals and bass player Pete Dee, this is the lineup that brings us "Daze Of The Week", ACID REIGN's fourth full-length album. Once again longtime producer/collaborator Jayce Lewis was engaged, flying in from New York to make sure the band got what they were after and, in his own words, "a chance to work with a band that sounded reborn". And reborn they are, as H confirms: "There were times, specifically when Marc and Cooky left at the same time, I really did wonder if it was time to call it quits. That was quickly followed by, 'No way. No way am I letting circumstance dictate when this band's career ends. We will decide.'

"Being in a legacy band is a privilege," he continued. "If a 15-year-old me was told we'd still be putting albums out all these later it would have blown his tiny mind! Matt and Pete were desperate to get a new album written as was I and so we got down to it.

"Matt has been here for four years already. I can honestly say he is the best guitarist I have ever worked with. No offense intended to any I've played with in the past, but he is in a different league, as well as being a beautiful human being.

"Johnny messaged us one day asking if we were still looking for a drummer. He'd never crossed my mind, as I knew he quit drumming a few years ago for health reasons. However, his situation had changed and that was the best news we'd had in ages, as Pete and I had always rated him as a drummer and a bloke. As for Darren, where do I start?! I became friends with Darren via his lovey wife Victoria who proposed to him on the front row of an ACID REIGN show. I even MC'd their wedding! He's a top bloke and solid-as-steel rhythm guitarist. He contacted me when we were still looking for a drummer, offering his services, and then had to wait an age for his audition until we found Johnny. Even then, on the day Matt was taken ill and we had to do it as a four-piece, unflappable as ever he breezed through like I always thought he would.

"Honestly, we cannot wait to get out and play the new stuff, old stuff, any stuff — we just want to play!"

Catch ACID REIGN on tour:

May 28 - Belfast - Voodoo

May 29 - Dublin - Lost Lane

June 04 - Manchester - Bread Shed

June 05 - London - Underworld

June 06 - Southampton - Suburbia

June 18 - Newcastle - Think Tank

June 19 - Glasgow - Audio

June 20 - Preston - The Ferret

June 25 - Leeds - Boom

June 26 - Cardiff - Fuel Rock Club

June 27 - Derby - The Vic Inn

July 26 - Worthing - Hammerdown Festival

July 30 - Athens - Gagarin (with SACRED REICH)