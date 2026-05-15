ADEMA Explains Longtime Drummer KRIS KOHLS's Apparent Departure

ADEMA, consisting of Tim Fluckey (lead vocals, guitar),Mike Ransom (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Dave DeRoo (bass guitar, backing vocals),has explained the apparent departure of the band's longtime drummer Kris Kohls following the completion of the drum-tracking sessions for ADEMA's upcoming fifth album, "Cruel Machine".

After one fan asked on social media why Kris wasn't listed as a member of ADEMA in the band's press release on Thursday (May 14) announcing the group's partnership with Worldwide Entertainment Group, ADEMA responded: "Kris recorded drums for the album. He didn't want to tour this year. We do. So we're doing that. That's all that's happening right now. When we have more to say, we will."

Due later in the year via Cleopatra Records, "Cruel Machine" is being mixed by David Gnozzi, mix engineer, producer and host of the YouTube channel MixbusTV.

Fluckey is now handling vocals for ADEMA after the 2024 departure of Ryan Shuck, who joined the group in 2019.

In February 2024, ADEMA "abruptly" parted ways with Shuck. A short time later, the remaining members of ADEMA — Fluckey, DeRoo, Kohls and Ransom — posted a message on social media in which they said: "ADEMA has made the decision to move forward without Ryan Shuck. Our plan is to continue on indefinitely as a four-piece, and we sincerely wish Ryan all the best in the future."

In June 2022, ADEMA released a new song, "Violent Principles". It was the follow-up to ADEMA's first single in nearly a decade, "Ready To Die", which came out in August 2021. Both tracks were planned for inclusion on ADEMA's upcoming album, which was tentatively titled "360 Degrees Of Separation".

Original ADEMA frontman Marky Chavez first left ADEMA in 2004 due to "creative differences" after two successful albums, "Adema" and "Unstable". The singer — who is the half brother of KORN frontman Jonathan Davis — quit ADEMA again in January 2011 in order to pursue his "solo project." He rejoined the group again six years later and played his first comeback show with ADEMA in May 2017 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

After Chavez's original exit from ADEMA, the other members of the band found their way with new lead singers Luke Caraccioli and later Bobby Reeves, while Mark founded MIDNIGHT PANIC with his cousin Peter Shubert. He also produced fellow artists.

ADEMA's last official release was 2013's "Topple The Giants" EP. The group's first CD since 2007's "Kill The Headlights" contained brand new tracks plus re-worked versions of ADEMA's chart-topping hits "Giving In" and "Unstable". A three-song EP, "The Cerberus", was sold exclusively on ADEMA's 2023 "Nu Metal Madness 2" tour.

Photo courtesy of ADEMA