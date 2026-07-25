ADRIAN VANDENBERG Says His Upcoming 50th-Anniversary Album Will Be 'Very Special'

In a new interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Dutch guitarist Adrian Vandenberg (WHITESNAKE) discussed his plans to celebrate his fiftieth anniversary as a musician in 2027. Among the projects in the works to mark the occasion are a documentary, a new album and a biography. There will also be a special concert in April 2027. Speaking about his recent shows where he celebrated his iconic years with WHITESNAKE during a special tour called "My Whitesnake Years", Adrian said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, last year it was 35 years ago that with WHITESNAKE we headlined the legendary [Castle] Donington festival. So, a guy from my management said, 'Wouldn't it be cool to celebrate that fact for 35-year anniversary and do a tour under the banner of 'My Whitesnake Years'?" And I thought it was cool, because I hadn't played those songs in such a long time. We always had, like, two or three WHITESNAKE songs in the set, of course. But to do a full set with just a couple of VANDENBERG, classic VANDENBERG songs sneaked in was great. And it goes down really, really great. And it puts a big smile on my face too, because, as we all know, music is the soundtrack of your life. So those 12 years with WHITESNAKE were amazing. And I'm still in touch with a couple of the guys. So it's a great thing to celebrate it. And next year is gonna be an even weirder year — way weirder, actually; this one isn't even weird — but next year is 50 years ago that I put my first rock band together and got signed right away, got an album and started touring when I was 19, through Germany, France, Belgium, and all that stuff, while I was still a student at art college. So those were wild times. So next year, that's 50 years ago, so what we're gonna do is do at least one very big show, exclusive show, in Holland with a couple of very special guests, and do some material actually from going back all the way to the band TEASER that I was talking about just now and VANDENBERG, classic VANDENBERG stuff, of course some WHITESNAKE stuff, some [VANDENBERG'S] MOONKINGS stuff. And it's gonna be a very special celebration. And right now there's some talk to take it across the borders also, because a lot of people seem to be excited about it. Not as excited as I am, but — I don't know. We're gonna see. It's gonna be a weird thing. And I'm working on an album with a couple of songs in the WHITESNAKE vibe and a couple of songs in the VANDENBERG vibe, and a couple of songs in the MOONKINGS vibe, and MANIC EDEN, which, you may remember was the band that Tommy Aldridge, Rudy Sarzo, Ron Young and I had in 1994. So, that's gonna be very special."

Earlier this year, Adrian continued celebrating his iconic years with WHITESNAKE during a special tour called "My Whitesnake Years".

In 2025, it had been 35 years since WHITESNAKE toured the world with the "Slip Of The Tongue" album, and "My Whitesnake Years" is looking back on highlights such as the legendary WHITESNAKE "Live At Donington" 1990 show.

Vandenberg joined WHITESNAKE in 1987 and played the famous guitar solo on worldwide hit "Here I Go Again". He also co-wrote the entire "Slip Of The Tongue" album and toured with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai. Before his WHITESNAKE years, Vandenberg made his international breakthrough with his own band VANDENBERG, known for the hit "Burning Heart", and shared the stage with rock greats such as OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS and SCORPIONS. After his WHITESNAKE period, he launched the successful VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS and made a successful comeback in 2020 with his renewed VANDENBERG band.

Vandenberg was a member of WHITESNAKE for 13 years at the height of the band's fame. He was also part of supergroup MANIC EDEN, and more recently released a number of albums with the aforementioned VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS.

Vandenberg's namesake band released its comeback album, titled "2020", in May 2020 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. A follow-up LP, "Sin", arrived in August 2023. The group's fifth full-length offering, "Sin", was produced by Bob Marlette (OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, ROB ZOMBIE).