AEROSMITH Classic Featured In NBA's 'Don't Miss A Thing' Global Campaign

The NBA today debuted its new campaign for the 2025 NBA Playoffs presented by Google, which is now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and on the NBA App. The campaign premieres tonight on TNT during the 2025 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, which tips off with the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies visiting the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET, as each team competes to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

Set to the song "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" by Grammy Award-winning, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted and best-selling American hard rock band AEROSMITH, the spot highlights how fans and celebrities all around the world, wherever they are and however they watch, are tuning in to see playoff history unfold on the court. Living rooms, recording booths, shops and cafes are pulled into the arena, because when the Playoffs are on, the world stops to watch.

"We have a long history with the NBA, cheering for our hometown Celtics throughout the years," said AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. "We have shared that electrifying moment walking into TD Garden and feeling the love and energy of the crowd. We wish all the teams the best and we are thrilled that our song is part of this year's Playoffs."

"Don't Miss A Thing" features NBA All-Stars, analysts and celebrities, including three-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and six-time NBA All-Star and 2024 NBA Champion Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder),Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks).

Through a creative approach that sees scenes from everyday life playing out inside an NBA arena, the campaign also showcases a star-studded cast making sure not to miss a moment of gameplay.

Six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey tunes in from a recording booth, Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Rob Lowe catches the game from the couch, Pro Football Hall Of Famer Jerry Rice watches mid-workout and global influencer Khaby Lame takes in the action from a cafe. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheila E., Uruguayan musician and creator Fede Vigevani and Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang also appear in cameos.

"This season, the competition in the NBA is as strong as ever," said Tammy Henault, chief marketing officer, NBA. "Our campaign harnesses the idea of not missing out – there are highlight reel plays taking place across the league every night, and in the Playoffs, everything gets taken to the next level. If you're not watching, you might miss the next historic NBA moment."

The league is also taking the playoff excitement on the road with the NBA Road Trip to the Trophy, which will see an interactive, NBA-branded bus drive coast-to-coast in celebration of the postseason. Starting in Los Angeles on Friday, April 18, the bus will visit eight playoff markets, where it will make stops in highly trafficked areas for fans of all ages to take photos with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, make bracket predictions, leave videos of encouragement for their favorite teams and win a variety of special prizes.

"Don't Miss A Thing" was directed by Salomon Ligthelm and produced in collaboration with Translation. The spot will be translated into nine languages, reaching the league's global fanbase.

The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament tips off tonight on TNT with Hawks vs. Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Grizzlies vs. Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. It continues Wednesday on ESPN when the Miami Heat visits the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Sacramento Kings host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET. The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament concludes on Friday, April 18. The NBA Playoffs presented by Google begin on Saturday, April 19.

