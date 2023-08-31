AEROSMITH's New 'Greatest Hits' Compilation Tops 'Hard Rock Albums' Chart

According to Billboard, AEROSMITH's new compilation, "Greatest Hits", earned 19,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week to land at position No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart. On the all-format Billboard 200, "Greatest Hits" bowed at No. 36. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

"Greatest Hits" — which is not to be confused with AEROSMITH's first best-of set, Columbia's "Aerosmith's Greatest Hits", released in 1980 — came out on August 18 in multiple sweeping configurations, including merchandise fan packs, new apparel, and accessory collections.

The career-spanning collection was made available on CD, 3-CD deluxe, lenticular CD, vinyl, double vinyl, limited edition double vinyl, 4-LP deluxe vinyl box set, and 4-LP super deluxe box set. The super deluxe limited edition boasts 44 tracks spanning AEROSMITH's five-decade career — including "Dream On", "Walk This Way", "Sweet Emotion", "Crazy", "Cryin'", "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" — on 180g custom color vinyl, along with stunning live photography and band photos across their entire career in premium book-style sleeves, plus four black-and-white lithographs.

Earlie this year, AEROSMITH announced the "Peace Out" tour with special guest THE BLACK CROWES. Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American trek will kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Dallas's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre on January 26 (their last visit at the Bell Centre was in April 2004). A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023.

The band also shared news of drummer Joey Kramer's absence from this touring run, saying: "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Most recently, AEROSMITH wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild", at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into AEROSMITH's groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band's archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

For the last couple of years, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died in June 2022 at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

AEROSMITH played its first concert in more than two and a half years on September 4, 2022 in Bangor, Maine.

Prior to the show at Maine Savings Amphitheater, the band's last live performance took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas as part of AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that singer Steven Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".