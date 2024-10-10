AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET Looks Back On Early New York City Hardcore Scene In New Book 'With Time'

Take a trip back to the gritty streets of New York City's 1980s hardcore scene with the release of "Agnostic Front With Time: The Roger Miret Archives", with pre-orders for the standard hardcover and deluxe editions on sale now.

Co-authored by Roger Miret and Todd Huber, "With Time" captures never-before-seen photos, flyers, and personal stories that document the rise of AGNOSTIC FRONT, and the band's enduring impact as the undisputed godfathers of hardcore.

Miret said: "I never got into punk! Punk got into me! I was infected with the best virus life could have given me and as I move on into the next phase of life, I feel the urge now more than ever to share my experiences as a young kid on the streets, on the stage and hitting the road and thought, what a better way than giving you a portal into a magical and exhilarating time for hardcore punk taking flight!"

"With Time" chronicles the birth and early years of AGNOSTIC FRONT, from their formation in 1982 through the release of their seminal albums "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" (1982-1986). Packed with previously unseen visuals and the complete archive of AGNOSTIC FRONT flyers, photos and art — including their 1985 U.S. tour diary — the book offers a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look at the band's early years as they shaped the sound and ethos of the New York hardcore scene.

Miret added: "These are some of my personal archives that I have cherished my whole life. A time capsule of an era where life presented the darkest days of my life with light at the other end of the tunnel, and that light was ambient even though it all seemed in black and white there was that one colorful rose rising from the concrete grime of the New York City streets. That colorful rose was my life, my soul growing and reaching my maximum being and my purpose and path in life."

The book is available in two editions:

* Standard Hardcover: 348 pages, full color, 8.5" x 11" - $60

* Limited Deluxe Edition: Includes a hard case, exclusive prints, and poster - $140

Presale for "With Time" runs from October 9 to November 7, 2024, with orders shipping December 7. The book will be distributed through Revelation Records and can be pre-ordered at withtimethebook.com.

Book release and signings:

Dec. 07 - Bridge Nine Records (Boston)

Dec. 08 - Generation Records (NYC)

Dec. 13 - Lethal Amounts presents AF exhibit and book signing at The Monty (Los Angeles)

For more information, visit withtimethebook.com.

In September 2021, Miret revealed that his cancer was in remission.

After Miret was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, a long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive.

Born in Cuba, Miret fled with his family to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime. He joined AGNOSTIC FRONT in 1983, and the seminal New York hardcore group released classics like "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" over the next several years.

In 2017, Miret released a memoir, "My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, And Glory", which documented his struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. According to the Phoenix New Times, the book delved into many facets of Miret's life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

In addition to fronting AGNOSTIC FRONT, Miret has also played with ROGER MIRET AND THE DISASTERS and is a member of THE ALLIGATORS.

For the past several years, Roger has resided in Scottsdale, Arizona.