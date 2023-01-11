AGNOSTIC FRONT's VINNIE STIGMA To Make Wrestling Managerial Debut At New York City Event

New York hardcore legend Vinnie Stigma of AGNOSTIC FRONT will make his pro wrestling managerial debut this Thursday night, January 12. The quintessential New Yorker and standout guitar player will be managing the definitive New York City wrestler Homicide in a dog-collar match in Queens, New York at The Queens Brewery.

As featured in the award-winning documentary "The Godfathers Of Hardcore" and on groundbreaking and subculture defining music and recordings with bands like AGNOSTIC FRONT, MADBALL and STIGMA since 1980, Vinnie is truly a music legend, synonymous with hardcore and punk rock from the mean streets of the lower east side that made CBGB world famous. Wrestling fans have seen Vinnie spotlighted by Corey Graves on season one of "Culture Shock" on the WWE network, and wrestlers like MVP, CM Punk, Matt Cross and Robbie Brookside have been spotted at Vinnie's concerts. He's performed for fans all over the world, but has never entered the world of wrestling until now. The quintessential New Yorker and standout guitar player will be in the corner of Homicide for Outlaw Wrestling.

In the main event of the evening: Homicide, with Stigma in his corner, will be challenging for the Outlaw Wrestling championship in a dog-collar match against former ECW/WCW standout Crowbar with the devilishly devious taskmaster Kevin Sullivan in his corner. Each of the wrestlers will have a dog collar secured around their necks and then they will be connected to each other via an unforgiving steel chain.

Stigma is no stranger to fighting in the streets, and the mean streets of the lower east side of New York City were no stranger to violence in Vinnie's formative years when he practiced his craft in squats and other dubious locations in Alphabet City. Homicide is the human embodiment of the streets of Brooklyn. He is self-made, having taught himself to wrestle in a Brooklyn bodega and went pro on his own terms, before getting formal training a few years later and go on to be one of the most respected and feared men in Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

At the commentary table for this historic event, the man Ron Funches called "the voice of independent wrestling" OG Kevin Gill will be calling the action. Gill is no stranger to the worlds of hardcore and pro wrestling, having toured Europe twice as a vocalist for NO REDEEMING SOCIAL VALUE and interviewed Vinnie on numerous occasions but also put NYHC bands in video game soundtracks and released many classic underground releases via Striving For Togetherness Records and Dignified Bastard Media. He has also done commentary all over the world for Circle 6, Game Changer Wrestling, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, WrestleCade, Underground Wrestling Alliance, Pandemonium Pro, Middle Kingdom Wrestling, Triple A, Republic Of Lucha, Remarkable Pro Wrestling and more. Damian Abraham of the band F*CKED UP and countless Vice wrestling documentaries has stated that "KG is one of the original connections between hardcore and pro wrestling."

Photo by Jörg Baumgarten