AIRBOURNE's JOEL O'KEEFFE: 'We Wouldn't Be Here Without LEMMY'

In a new interview with Kris Peters of Australia's Heavy, AIRBOURNE frontman Joel O'Keeffe spoke about the band's upcoming self-titled album, which is due on August 28 via Spinefarm. Asked if the recently released single "Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)" is representative of the whole LP, Joel said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, absolutely, mate. It's kind of the core message of the entire record. It's a big thing to go into in an interview like this of what the song's about and where it came from, but ultimately it's really written about [late MOTÖRHEAD frontman] Lemmy. We wouldn't be here without him. We wouldn't be out here without every band that came before us as well. So, again, playing with a band like GUNS N' ROSES [this fall in Australia], it's that full-circle thing where you just pinch yourself a bit and you go, 'Your little Aussie band wouldn't exist without these guys.' And they're obviously still alive and kicking. But the ones that have gone and left us here, we keep them all alive by listening to their music and remembering them and dropping the needle to their records and wearing their patches on our battle jackets."

He continued: "Every time we play overseas and we don't see the MOTÖRHEAD logo on the poster, it feels sad. Something's missing. But then you go out and you play the show, and you see all the MOTÖRHEAD shirts and you see the MOTÖRHEAD battle jackets, and you hear [Lemmy] through the P.A. And he's not dead. He's alive after death. And that's the core message of the record as well."

A storming anthem of defiance and devotion, "Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)" is a tribute to the immortality of rock 'n' roll and the icons who shaped it. Channeling the spirit of legends like Lemmy,Bon Scott (AC/DC) and John Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN),the track is a high-voltage salute to those who live on every time their music is played.

"When you play this riff, you give me back my hands… when you drop the needle, I'm back in the band," sings Joel, a line that cuts to the heart of the song's message: music never dies.

"A fan of MOTÖRHEAD brings Lemmy back to life by literally listening to his music and remembering who he was," Joel explained. "When we sing their songs, we give them heat and we put life back into them. We always say Lemmy's not dead — he lives forever."

"Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)" was produced by Brian Howes, who worked with the band on 2013's "Black Dog Barking" album; engineering, meanwhile, was handled by Canadian studio legend Mike Fraser (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, RUSH, METALLICA),with Zakk Cervini (DAYSEEKER, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCHITECTS, Machine Gun Kelly) taking charge of the mix.

AIRBOURNE announced the album in a truly original manner. See below the band's heartfelt letter to Lemmy, sharing their journey through this album's process and paying homage to their mentor and friend.

"Airbourne" track listing:

01. Gutsy

02. Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)

03. Here She Comes

04. Kid In A Candy Store

05. Sky High

06. Who Put The Rhythm In You?

07. Christmas Bonus

08. Last Man Standing

09. Rock 'N' Roll Ya

10. Bogotá

11. Hells Got No Vacancy

12. Send Me To Rock 'N' Roll Heaven

In a June 2025 interview with Louise Phillips of U.K.'s TotalRock, AIRBOURNE drummer Ryan O'Keeffe confirmed that the recording sessions for the band's sixth album were completed in April of last year.

"Airbourne" features AIRBOURNE's current lineup, consisting of Joel and Ryan, alongside longtime bassist Justin Street, and recent recruit Brett Tyrrell on rhythm guitar.

Tyrrell joined AIRBOURNE in 2022 as the replacement for Matthew Harrison, who stepped into the band in 2018 after the departure of founding member David Roads.

AIRBOURNE bassist Justin Street joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for Luke McKenzie.

AIRBOURNE is:

Joel O'Keeffe - Frontman/Lead Guitar

Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums

Justin Street - Bass

Brett Tyrrell - Rhythm Guitar

Photo credit: PR Brown