ALEX VAN HALEN And DAVID LEE ROTH To Reunite At TEDxFargo Event This Thursday

Former VAN HALEN members David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen will join acclaimed artist Robert Vargas during the TEDxFargo event this Thursday, July 30 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Roth and Van Halen are not expected to perform at the event which is being promoted by Vargas and TEDxFargo as "Three icons. One stage. One conversation you won't want to miss."

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30 at Brewhalla, TEDxFargo is a locally organized event operating under a license from TED.

TEDxFargo is returning this summer with the theme "CHARGE" — a call to action centered on momentum, energy and the power of ideas put into motion.

TEDxFargo CHARGE brings speakers, performers and community members together for two days of ideas and connection in Fargo. The two-day event features a curated lineup of speakers from across the region and beyond. Each day offers a distinct program, allowing attendees to register for one day or both.

Although Alex had been announced as a speaker for the event several weeks ago, David's addition to Vargas's appearance at TEDxFargo CHARGE wasn't revealed until Monday (July 27) in an Instagram post from Vargas and TedXFargo.

The last time David and Alex appeared together at a public event was at VAN HALEN's final concert, which took place October 4, 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Vargas is a Los Angeles-based artist who created a mural of Eddie Van Halen in 2021 at the Guitar Center in Hollywood. He told Variety at the time: "VAN HALEN is my favorite rock band, my first concert, my first record, so for me it wasn't an artist-for-hire situation. It was really just a fan of the music and someone who understands the nuances of it all. It was important for me to also open up the process for the fans to come in and be a part of it."

Earlier this month, Roth canceled all but one of the remaining dates of his current U.S. tour. No reason was given for the cancelations, but there have been reports of empty seats at multiple Roth dates in June and July, leading to speculation that low ticket sales may have contributed to the decision to call off the shows.

Alex, VAN HALEN's co-founder and its original drummer, released a memoir, "Brothers", in 2024. He wrote "Brothers", a love letter to his younger brother, while still mourning Eddie Van Halen's untimely death.