ALICE COOPER Launches New Golf Apparel Line 'The Cooper Club'

Global Merchandising Services has announced the launch of the all-new Golf Rocks ecommerce shop with its first collection: Alice Cooper's "The Cooper Club" golf line, a direct-to-consumer collection that brings the bold, rebellious energy of rock 'n' roll to the golf course. The line features fashion-forward golf shirts, hats, gloves, and golf tees that let fans play in style while making a statement.

Alice Cooper, the legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer known for his theatrical stage shows and larger-than-life persona, now brings his iconic style to golf. The collection captures his edgy aesthetic, offering fans and golfers alike a way to stand out on the green with confidence and flair. Available exclusively at the Golf Rocks online store beginning March 19, 2026, Alice Cooper's The Cooper Club collection delivers high-quality, stylish golf apparel that fuses fashion, function, and rock star attitude.

"Golf has always been one of my passions, and this line lets me bring a little rock 'n' roll to the course. It's fun, edgy, and totally in line with my style and perfect for fans who like to make a statement," commented Alice Cooper.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch our 'Golf Rocks' store with Alice Cooper's 'The Cooper Club' line. It's the ultimate mashup of rock star attitude and golf-ready performance, giving fans a chance to show off their personality while enjoying the game," said Barry Drinkwater, founder, Global Merchandising Services.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images. Few performers in the history of rock and roll have blended music, theater, and pure shock the way Alice Cooper has. For more than five decades, the godfather of shock rock has terrified, thrilled, and captivated audiences around the globe with a stage show unlike anything else in music. From the guillotines and snakes to unforgettable anthems like "School's Out" and "Poison", Alice Cooper turned concerts into experiences that blurred the line between rock and horror.

Global Merchandising Services Ltd is an award-winning music, celebrity and lifestyle merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.

Photo courtesy of Three.Sixty Marketing + Communications (for Global Merchandising)