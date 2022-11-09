ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces Early 2023 U.S. Solo Tour

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces Early 2023 U.S. Solo TourNovember 9, 2022
ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist will embark on "the closing leg" of his tour in support of his latest solo album, "Brighten", in February. Support on the trek will come from THUNDERPUSSY.
Artist pre-sales begin today (Wednesday, November 9) at 11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST. The general on-sale will start this Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Confirmed tour dates:
Feb. 21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
Feb. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway
Feb. 24 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Auditorium
Feb. 25 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Feb. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Mar. 04 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
Mar. 05 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live
Mar. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Mar. 08 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
Mar. 11 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Mar. 12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Mar. 14 - Providence, RI - Strand Ballroom
Mar. 15 - Portland, ME - Aura
Mar. 17 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot Theater
Mar. 18 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center
Mar. 19 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Mar. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Mar. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club
Mar. 24 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Mar. 25 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
Mar. 27 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Mar. 29 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Mar. 31 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theater
Apr. 01 - Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater
"Brighten" came out in October 2021. The LP has received praise from critics, including Kerrang!, which called it a "vivid, contemporary self-portrait of one of the most distinctive voices in hard rock. A long-overdue show of individual brilliance." Classic Rock proclaimed it "his best yet. The work of a songwriter who is happy within his life, it spans a broad arc of styles." The Sun commented: "A rich, organic album... 'Brighten' is brilliant."
"Brighten" is Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years. Co-produced with film composer Tyler Bates and Paul Fig (longtime engineer),the LP got its beginnings just before the pandemic hit. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato contributing to backing vocals and drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney). Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) handled the mixing of "Brighten".
This past spring, Cantrell completed the first leg of the "Brighten" U.S. tour. Jerry's band for the trek consisted of Bates (guitar),Puciato (backing vocals),Sharone (drums),George Adrian (bass),Michael Rozon (pedal steel) and Jason Achilles (keyboards). The set includes songs from Cantrell's latest solo album, "Brighten", along with favorite hits from Jerry's catalog.
Jerry's new effort marks his first full-length release since "Degradation Trip", the epic solo album he made in 2002 with future METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo and FAITH NO MORE drummer Mike Bordin.
Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two previous solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, the aforementioned "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".
ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.
