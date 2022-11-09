ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Announces Early 2023 U.S. Solo Tour

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist will embark on "the closing leg" of his tour in support of his latest solo album, "Brighten", in February. Support on the trek will come from THUNDERPUSSY.

Artist pre-sales begin today (Wednesday, November 9) at 11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST. The general on-sale will start this Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Confirmed tour dates:

Feb. 21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

Feb. 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway

Feb. 24 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Auditorium

Feb. 25 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Feb. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

Mar. 04 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Mar. 05 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

Mar. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Mar. 08 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Mar. 10 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

Mar. 11 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Mar. 12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Mar. 14 - Providence, RI - Strand Ballroom

Mar. 15 - Portland, ME - Aura

Mar. 17 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot Theater

Mar. 18 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center

Mar. 19 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Mar. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Mar. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

Mar. 24 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Mar. 25 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

Mar. 27 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Mar. 29 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Mar. 31 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theater

Apr. 01 - Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater

"Brighten" came out in October 2021. The LP has received praise from critics, including Kerrang!, which called it a "vivid, contemporary self-portrait of one of the most distinctive voices in hard rock. A long-overdue show of individual brilliance." Classic Rock proclaimed it "his best yet. The work of a songwriter who is happy within his life, it spans a broad arc of styles." The Sun commented: "A rich, organic album... 'Brighten' is brilliant."

"Brighten" is Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years. Co-produced with film composer Tyler Bates and Paul Fig (longtime engineer),the LP got its beginnings just before the pandemic hit. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato contributing to backing vocals and drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney). Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) handled the mixing of "Brighten".

This past spring, Cantrell completed the first leg of the "Brighten" U.S. tour. Jerry's band for the trek consisted of Bates (guitar),Puciato (backing vocals),Sharone (drums),George Adrian (bass),Michael Rozon (pedal steel) and Jason Achilles (keyboards). The set includes songs from Cantrell's latest solo album, "Brighten", along with favorite hits from Jerry's catalog.

Jerry's new effort marks his first full-length release since "Degradation Trip", the epic solo album he made in 2002 with future METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo and FAITH NO MORE drummer Mike Bordin.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two previous solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, the aforementioned "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.