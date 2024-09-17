ALL TIME LOW And I PREVAIL Share Collaborative Track 'Hate This Song'

Two pillars of their respective genres — alt pop royalty ALL TIME LOW and hard rock titans I PREVAIL — collide on the brand new single "Hate This Song" It's an absolutely epic collab track that combines the best of both bands' sounds and worlds.

On paper and in theory, ALL TIME LOW and I PREVAIL might seem like an odd pairing, but the execution is utterly flawless.

"Hate This Song" combines ALL TIME LOW's effervescent, three-chord charm and knack for melody with I PREVAIL's dueling vocals and riffy snarl. "Hate This Song" is a modern breakup track that highlights how music is the universal love language with which we communicate. With its triple vocal attack, catchier-than-a-cold chorus, and moshy breakdown, both fan bases are going to love this song.

"'Hate This Song' has been waiting patiently in the wings since the release of our last full-length 'Tell Me I'm Alive'," says ALL TIME LOW's Alex Gaskarth. "It was an opportunity to explore something kind of cheeky and different with a band we have a ton of respect for at the top of their game. The I PREVAIL guys brought their signature weight to the song and transformed it into something wonderfully unexpected and I see our bands coming together as the two sides of a coin dropping into the jukebox that's about to spin this song over and over again."

"A while back we were hit up by this little band called ALL TIME LOW," says I PREVAIL's Eric Vanlerberghe. "They sent us a track that they wrote and asked if we could spice it up a bit. We said absolutely and went to work. So happy to have this track out — finally — and to be the first ones to put a blast beat on an ATL song."

ALL TIME LOW's journey from high school friends in Baltimore to an internationally recognized act is a testament to their talent, dedication, and the strong connection they have built with their audience over the years. They have undeniably, albeit unassumingly, carved out their own corner of popular culture. ALL TIME LOW's catalog consists of five consecutive Top 10 albums on the Billboard Top 200 in addition to picking up multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications. Speaking to their impact, Rolling Stone included the band's "So Wrong, It's Right" LP in their "50 Greatest Pop-Punk Albums", coming in at No. 20, alongside albums from BAD RELIGION, GREEN DAY and THE DESCENDANTS. Their single "Monsters (ft. blackbear)" clinched No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for an unprecedented 18 weeks, emerging as the longest-charting song ever at the Modern Rock format.

I PREVAIL have established themselves as the forerunners of the genre in the 21st century. Their latest release, "True Power", once again produced by Tyler Smyth, features the sort of stadium-sized riffs that will rattle your teeth loose from your gums and unforgettable, supremely catchy melodies that will camp out in your brain for weeks at a time. The band also alternately mixes screamed vocals that sound as though they crawled from the depths of hell with soaring, emotional vocals and heartfelt, intimate lyrics that go so deep, they hit marrow. The end result is an album that resonates with the listener in the most personal way. Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma" and "Best Metal Performance" for crushing lead single "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL proved that they were built to last. To date, they've racked up more than 4.2 billion global streams, are approaching 755 million YouTube views, and saw both "Hurricane" and "Bad Things" singles top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020 and 2022, respectively. A number of their singles and album "Lifelines" have now been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Playboy and NPR.