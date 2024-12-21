AMEN's CASEY CHAOS Dead At 59

AMEN frontman Casey Chaos has reportedly died at the age of 59.

Casey's passing was confirmed earlier today by Cleopatra Records founder and CEO Brian Perera, who wrote in a statement: "I had the privilege of working with Casey during his unforgettable live performance with CHRISTIAN DEATH at the American Legion Hall back in 1993. Walking into the hall with my good friend Matt Green and my wife, Yvonne, was an experience I'll never forget — especially seeing Nicolas Cage sitting front-row center, completely captivated.

"Touring with SLIPKNOT, COAL CHAMBER and others, AMEN were a key figure on the late 1990s metal scene, winning acclaim for the albums 'Amen', 'We Have Come For Your Parents' and 'Death Before Musick'; subsequent projects include HEADBAND, SCARS ON BROADWAY and SCUM, while a fourth AMEN album was seldom far from Chaos's mind.

"Casey wasn’t just an extraordinary musician," Perera continued. "He truly lived and breathed the lifestyle.

"May he rest in peace alongside Rozz Williams and the many tortured souls we admire and respect."

AMEN bassist John Fahnestock also confirmed Chaos's death, writing in a social media post: "With a heavy heart and a tear in my eye I must announce that we lost another legend today.

"I've lost two legendary frontmen in my career and Casey has now also passed on.

"It was an absolute honor to have been in AMEN and witnessed without a doubt the genius that was Casey Chaos. He was a force unlike no other before him, a true artist, an uncompromising soul and a true punk rock icon!

"This is hard for me. I sit here going over all the memories just speechless …. #caseychaos #amen #legend #legendary #legendsneverdie #icon #punkrock #punkrocklegends".

Dean Karr, a Los Angeles-based photographer and video director, who celebrated Casey's birthday in October with the singer, took to his Facebook page to share a photo of him with Chaos and wrote simply: "LOVE YOU BROTHER!"

Born in Trenton, New York, but growing up in Melbourne, Florida, Chaos — real name Karim Chmielnski — took his musical lead from teenaged encounters with hardcore legends BLACK FLAG. He formed his first band, CASEY & THE SKATEPUNX, soon after, and quickly developed his own unique performing style as the band — now named DISORDERLY CONDUCT — launched onto the Florida punk scene.

Chaos relocated to Los Angeles in 1990, where he formed AMEN. A friendship with former CHRISTIAN DEATH guitarist Rikk Agnew also saw him perform and cowrite several songs on that band's "Iconologia" album, and, in 1993, appear alongside Agnew and original CHRISTIAN DEATH vocalist at the band's reunion show. A video recording of the show was subsequently released by Cleopatra Records.

Back in June 2019, TMZ reported that Casey was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at his Los Angeles home. In 2012, he was arrested after allegedly driving his car into about 15 parked cars in Studio City. In the latter case, Casey's blood alcohol lever was reportedly just above 0.08, which is the legal limit in California.

AMEN's last collection of new studio recordings, "Death Before Musick", was released in 2004 through EatUrMusic — a Columbia Records imprint owned by SYSTEM OF A DOWN guitarist Daron Malakian.

AMEN had been virtually inactive since it reunited for an October 2014 performance at Knotfest in Devore, California. Sitting in on drums at the show was former SOULFLY and current STONE SOUR and Jerry Cantrell sticksman Roy Mayorga.

As for 2015, AMEN was said to be putting the finishing touches on a new album with producer Ross Robinson (KORN, LIMP BIZKIT, SEPULTURA),but that effort has yet to see the light of day. Joining Chaos, bassist John Fahnestock and guitarists Duke Decter and John King in the studio was former SLAYER and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Dave Lombardo.

With a heavy heart 🖤 and a tear in my eye 😢 I must announce that we lost another legend today. I’ve lost two legendary... Posted by John Fahnestock on Saturday, December 21, 2024

With heartfelt sadness, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Casey Cahos. I had the... Posted by Cleopatra Records on Saturday, December 21, 2024

I am really thrown back right now. I don’t know what to think. What to say. One of my good friends and in some ways... Posted by Skum Love on Saturday, December 21, 2024