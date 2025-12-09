AMON AMARTH And DETHKLOK Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour; CASTLE RAT To Support

Swedish metal titans AMON AMARTH will join forces with DETHKLOK for "The Amonklok Conquest", an extensive North American spring 2026 co-headlining tour with special guests CASTLE RAT — bringing a night of pure theater and over-the-top heavy metal entertainment. The run will be the biggest raids of the year with the two titan-sized bands co-billing for the first time ever.

AMON AMARTH has honoured the adventurous ethos of its Viking forebears by taking its music anywhere and everywhere, and is regarded as one of metal's most vital and imperious live acts. Now hot off the back of a busy year across the tumultuous high seas supporting SLAYER in the U.K. and their U.S. takeover with PANTERA, these upcoming dates see the voracious quintet bringing an all-new theatrical stage production for an extended set.

AMON AMARTH declares: "Three bands. One night. The strong will scream. The weak will fall. Limbs will be lost. We will crush skulls beneath our boots and tear the halls down stone by stone. This is not a concert. It is a reckoning. If you survive… perhaps the gods have other plans for you."

DETHKLOK celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, marking two decades since "Metalocalypse" premiered on Adult Swim. As one of the most essential musical multimedia acts ever, DETHKLOK is both an animated phenomenon and a live metal juggernaut, combining intense musicianship with breakneck cinematic theatricality. Bringing the beloved larger-than-life characters of DETHKLOK to life once again will be "Metalocalypse" mastermind Brendon Small on guitar and vocals, legendary extreme metal drummer Gene Hoglan (DEATH, DARK ANGEL, TESTAMENT),bassist Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert, Zakk Wylde),and guitar shredder Nili Brosh (Danny Elfman).

"We are celebrating our 20th anniversary," says Small. "And what better way to do it, with AMON AMARTH and CASTLE RAT, who embody theatrical heavy metal."

The tour promises nothing less than total sensory immersion.

"We're going to entertain you as hard as we possibly can with the power of heavy metal in many kinds of ways, and many different iterations — from Viking battleships to CASTLE RAT to DETHKLOK with our music and fast-paced, insane animation," says Small.

The balance between brutality, comedy, and surprise defines the DETHKLOK live experience.

"We challenge ourselves to get in as much material without wearing out our welcome," the frontman explains. "We also get to be funny."

Fantastical heavy metal band CASTLE RAT is thrilled to join as special guests each night. The Rat Queen heralds: "On the heels of the Vernal Equinox, our adjacent universes shall align as we bring 'The Realm' of CASTLE RAT into battle alongside venerable vikings AMON AMARTH and 'Metalocalypse' metal masters DETHKLOK! Join us as we seek to expand and defend 'The Realm' from our arch nemesis: Death, Herself — The Rat Reaperess!"

For the newly announced North American dates produced by Live Nation, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by AMON AMARTH and DETHKLOK presales at 12 p.m. local same day. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dethkloklive.com.

Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of "The Amonklok Conquest" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Last month AMON AMARTH announced a huge string of live dates that see them splitting oceans and rowing their way through Europe in autumn 2026. "The Allfather Awakens" tour includes ransacking support from modern death metal up and comers ORBIT CULTURE and classic melodic death metallers SOILWORK. Their conquest starts in the U.K. in October, preceding their EU journey which includes stops in France, Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal.

AMON AMARTH recently celebrated a bountiful year with a feast of a new single, "We Rule The Waves", and its accompanying video. While this is AMON AMARTH's first new song in years, the latter end of 2026 will also see the berserkers unleash the wrath of Odin in the form of a brand new album. Carved from salt and steel, echoing across oceans, and sonically barbaric, modern metal doesn't get more epic, or more essential, than this.

"The Amonklok Conquest" tour dates:

Apr 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ~

Apr 17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port ~

Apr 18 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ~

Apr 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion ~

Apr 21 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre ~

Apr 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory ~

Apr 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ~

Apr 25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall ~

Apr 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ~

Apr 29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway ~

May 01 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino Resort ~

May 02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ~

May 05 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor ~

May 07 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 09 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ~

May 10 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle ~

May 12 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena ~

May 13 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre ~

May 14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center ~

May 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live ~

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

May 19 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD ~

May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - TheUnion Event Center ~

May 21 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ~