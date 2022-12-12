AMON AMARTH's JOHAN HEGG 'Would Love' To Cover METALLICA's 'The Thing That Should Not Be'

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", vocalist Johan Hegg of Swedish death metallers AMON AMARTH was asked to name the METALLICA song he would like to cover with his bandmates. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, wow. I think one of my absolute favorite songs that I would love to do that I think would make an awesome death metal song as well is 'The Thing That Should Not Be'. I love that song. But otherwise… 'Trapped Under Ice' — awesome song as well. 'Fight Fire With Fire' — also a brilliant song. My favorite [METALLICA] album is 'Ride The Lightning' through and through, so that would probably be one of the songs from there. But I think 'The Thing That Should Not Be' could be an awesome death metal song, actually, because it's so heavy."

When RadioactiveMike Z pointed out that some modern metal musicians consider "The Thing That Should Not Be" to be a precursor to the early death metal sound, Johan said: "Maybe. I guess DEATH was doing what they were doing when that album came out, or at least they started, I think, really early with that kind of heavy stuff, really.

"It's interesting 'cause I think METALLICA did a tour — I forget when that was, but it's gotta be almost 25 years ago or something — where they asked the fans what they wanted to hear," he added. "And in Sweden that song came up really, really high, so they actually played it live in Sweden, and I loved it. So that was awesome."

Back in November 2012, Hegg joined members of ARMORED SAINT on stage at Metal Blade Records' 30th-anniversary concert in Los Angeles to perform a cover version of METALLICA's "Hit The Lights". Video of that performance can be seen below.

AMON AMARTH's twelfth studio album, "The Great Heathen Army", was released in August via Metal Blade Records. The LP was recorded with acclaimed British producer Andy Sneap, who previously worked with the band on 2013's "Deceiver Of The Gods" and 2016's "Jomsviking" albums.

AMON AMARTH teamed up with MACHINE HEAD for the "Vikings And Lionhearts" co-headlining European arena tour in September and October.

AMON AMARTH is currently touring North America with CARCASS, OBITUARY and CATTLE DECAPITATION.