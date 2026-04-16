AMORPHIS Shares Music Video For 'The Lantern' From 'Borderland' Album

Finnish metallers AMORPHIS have shared the official video for "The Lantern", a centerpiece of their critically acclaimed fifteenth studio album "Borderland", out since September 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music. Check it out below.

"Borderland" marks a milestone in AMORPHIS's 35‑year evolution, blending melodic depth and dynamic storytelling with a refreshed creative spark borne from their first collaboration with producer Jacob Hansen.

Drawing its imagery from mythic currents and nocturnal wanderers, "The Lantern" captures the haunting journey along Tuonela's black river.

AMORPHIS guitarist Esa Holopainen comments: "The song has a strong atmosphere and cinematic storytelling. It plays with classic elements, and you might even catch influences from Vangelis. Tomi Joutsen did an incredible job throughout the whole album, and on 'The Lantern' you can really hear how the vocals beautifully carry the song's dramatic arc. The working title was 'Jore', which doesn't really say anything about the track itself. But those who know, know."

He adds: "The atmosphere on 'The Lantern' is dramatic and evocative. From sonic depth to live energy, you can hear the emotional arcs and see them on stage in every frame." The live footage underscores that cinematic pulse — transforming raw performance into a visual odyssey.

"Borderland" has drawn attention from press worldwide for its melodic sensibilities and textural richness, with critics noting a potent blend of AMORPHIS's trademark atmospherics and a renewed clarity in songwriting.

AMORPHIS will take this momentum across Europe with festival appearances in Finland (Tuska, Rokki Raikaa, John Smith, Kuopiorock),Romania (Rockstadt Extreme Fest),Czech Republic (Brutal Assault, France (Sylak Open Air),Germany (Party.San Metal Open Air, Summer Breeze Open Air, Reload Festival),Belgium (Alcatraz Metal Festival) and Netherlands (Dynamo Metalfest). The band will also hit Japan later in the year with multiple club dates, followed by Australia and a full Latin America leg covering Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

The follow-up to 2022's "Halo", "Borderland" was recorded in late 2024 and early 2025 at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark with producer Jacob Hansen. The cover artwork was designed by Dutch artist Marald Van Haasteren (METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, KVELERTAK, ALCEST).

Since forming in Helsinki in 1990, the Finnish sextet — guitarists Esa Holopainen and Tomi Koivusaari, vocalist Tomi Joutsen, keyboardist Santeri Kallio, bassist Olli-Pekka Laine, and drummer Jan Rechberger — has fearlessly explored musical frontiers — from raw death metal roots to melodic, progressive and folk-tinged heavy rock, and far beyond. At every turn, AMORPHIS has expanded musical and lyrical boundaries without compromising their artistic identity.

AMORPHIS's fifteenth studio album marks both a continuation and a reinvention of the band's legacy. With acclaimed Danish producer Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, ARCH ENEMY, AMARANTHE) at the helm for the first time and a revitalized creative spark within the group, "Borderland" sees AMORPHIS fully embracing their melodic sensibilities while venturing into fresh, uncharted sonic landscapes.

"When the writing period began, there was no grand master plan," said Holopainen. "We ended up with 24 demo tracks, and Jacob helped us select the ones that felt the most vital. The end result is dynamic and diverse."

Kallio elaborated: "I feel there was a shared, almost subconscious desire to focus on rich atmosphere and strong melodies. Compared to the previous record 'Halo', the new album feels more organic and straightforward — and definitely catchier."

"It's more accessible than 'Halo' and has a modern and fresh feel — yet completely true to who we are," stated Rechberger. "The atmosphere in the studio was relaxed. The songs were pretty much finished when we arrived at Jacob's seaside recording facility, so we could focus on the interesting details and recording itself."

Koivusaari added: "Jacob had a vision for the big picture, but he gave us the space to bring our own strengths — and that freedom is reflected in the final result."

Joutsen's performance is nothing short of revelatory on "Borderland" — a career-defining vocal tour de force that ranks among his finest moments since joining the band 20 years ago.

"This was the most demanding AMORPHIS album I've ever recorded — at least in terms of work hours," he admitted. "Looking at the record now, one of my personal favorites is the title track 'Borderland'. Musically, it's classic AMORPHIS — delay-drenched guitars, melodic keyboards, and the interplay between clean and growled vocals."

With deep respect for the past and eyes firmly on the future, AMORPHIS continues to shape the landscape of heavy metal with grace, finesse and integrity.

"After three and half decades, we still follow our instincts," Koivusaari concluded. "And honestly, 'Borderland' might be the most AMORPHIS-sounding album we've ever made. After such a long and successful career, that feels pretty damn great!"

AMORPHIS is:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka "Oppu" Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keys

Jan Rechberger - drums & percussion