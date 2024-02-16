AMORPHIS To Enter Studio With New Producer In November/December

In a new interview with RichardMetalFan, AMORPHIS drummer Jan Rechberger spoke about the band's plans for the follow-up to 2022's "Halo" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Well, there is ideas and some schedules coming. So it would be fair to say that the next record will be out somewhere during next year. So I think probably after we're done with some touring with 'Halo', 'cause there's still some touring left, [we'll] probably hit the studio with a new producer somewhere November, December this year, I guess. So there's some writing happening at this very moment. And, yeah, it's coming your way."

AMORPHIS's fourteenth studio album, "Halo" came out in February 2022 via Atomic Fire Records.

Produced by Jens Bogren, "Halo" was previously described in a press release as "progressive, melodic, and quintessentially melancholic heavy masterwork."

As had been the case with AMORPHIS albums in the past, "Halo" featured the imaginative and poetic storytelling of renowned lyricist and "Kalevala" expert Pekka Kainulainen.

Two years ago, AMORPHIS guitarist and founding member Esa Holopainen told Westword that the band is "not as radical" as it once was.

"Back in the day, I think we did too much of what we wanted to do," he said. "For us as musicians, we needed to do that, because we never wanted to get stuck in one form. Today we blend all the new nuances and influences pretty nicely into our music. Even though there's a lot of different elements from different genres and the musical world, even from ethnic music, I have to say, we're pretty good to blend all of those elements into our music without sounding too different."

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen