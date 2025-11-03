AMORPHIS's ESA HOLOPAINEN Says New Producer JACOB HANSEN 'Made Everything Sound A Little Bit More Fresh' On 'Borderland' Album

In a new interview with Austria's Stormbringer TV, guitarist Esa Holopainen of Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS spoke about the band's fifteenth studio album, "Borderland", which came out on September 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music. Asked what the reactions from the press and the fans have been like so far, Esa said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The reactions have been really good. I guess mostly all the reviews we've gotten and we read have been really positive and really good."

He continued: "I'm really happy how the 'Borderland' album turned out. It was great to work with [producer] Jacob Hansen — the first album with him, and, yeah, it was a really, really good experience. But it's always when you release the album, then you start the tour, you need little time when you can actually say where 'Borderland' is standing amongst the other AMORPHIS albums. But, yeah, we are really, really happy with the result and with the feedback."

Regarding why AMORPHIS chose to work with Hansen on "Borderland" after using Jens Bogren for so long, Esa explained: "We decided to change because we did three great albums with Jens Bogren. It was great to work with him, but AMORPHIS is a band that always tries to search at least something new. And we thought that, okay, now we've done three albums with Jens, so probably it would be a good time to start to search another producer or somebody who can find something else from us. And I actually spoke with Jens, 'cause we are good friends, like, 'How do you feel if we try another producer?' And he was very encouraging. He told us, 'Of course, if you guys feel like you have to try.' And, yeah, that's how it happened.

"I heard a lot of good things about Jacob from Michael Poulsen from VOLBEAT," Esa added. "And he really encouraged us to try Jacob, as he's a really nice person and a great producer. So I think that was one of the reasons why we ended up with Jacob. Plus I really do like, and we all do like the stuff, what he has done. It's not like every album is made with the same formula. He's been producing D-A-D, which is a Danish rock band, AMARANTHE, Swedish female-fronted metal band, VOLBEAT… There's a lot of variety in the albums that he has produced. And for us, it was really important, because our music is also a little bit like a soup, [with] every possible influence. And it was a good relationship, yeah. I think what he really nailed was everything in the mix. And he really made everything sound a little bit more fresh. And I guess 'Borderland' is a bit more straightforward and more melodic album than, for example, [2022's] 'Halo', what we did with Jens."

In a separate interview with Portugal's Look magazine, Holopainen and AMORPHIS keyboardist Santeri Kallio discussed "Borderland". Regarding how the process of making "Borderland" was different to the way AMORPHIS created some of its previous LPs, Esa said: "Yeah, it was the first album now that we did with a Danish producer, Jacob Hansen, and it was a very nice experience. We did three albums with Jens Bogren. He's a splendid producer as well, but we wanted to sort of find some new nuances and elements to our production. So we switched over to a Danish producer, and Jacob was a great guy, amazing guy, and it was really nice to work with him. [He's a] really easygoing guy, and he pretty much brought that extra little flavor, I guess, what we were looking for, to our sound. Creative-wise, I think we worked pretty much as we have before. Each guy works on their own with the songs and then we put all the songs to Google drive and the producer goes from there."

Asked how AMORPHIS chose the 12 tracks to record for "Borderland" after coming up with 24 songs during the pre-production process, Santeri said: "Well, that's one of the reasons why we use the producer… We self-produced 'Far From The Sun' and 'Eclipse' and 'Silent Waters' and 'Skyforger' and 'The Beginning Of Times', and actually making the albums was relatively easy, but we couldn't agree… We had a lot of fights and disagreements about the bonus tracks and which will end up to the album and which will be singles and which order we have. And then we started to use the external producer in the circle with Peter Tägtgren. And I think the main reason to start to use the producer was that he makes the big decisions because we can't really… There's six guys in the band. Everybody has a strong mind, and we listen to all kinds of different music and we don't agree about… and some songs are somebody's babies, some songs you like because they're heavy. And so the producer actually has to select the songs for the production from the 25-song pile, and then he has to select the songs for the album. And then he has to select a track list, like which order and the bonus tracks. So that's one of the producer's jobs in AMORPHIS, because we maybe could do it, but with endless fights."

The follow-up to 2022's "Halo" was recorded in late 2024 and early 2025 at Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark with producer Jacob Hansen. The cover artwork was designed by Dutch artist Marald Van Haasteren (METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, KVELERTAK, ALCEST).

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen