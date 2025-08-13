AMY LEE On EVANESCENCE's Upcoming Tour As Support Act For METALLICA: 'I'm Not Scared At All'

In a new interview with Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee spoke about her band's upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand as the support act for METALLICA. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET) " I'm not scared at all. But it is our first stadium tour. We've done shows that big, the venues we're playing, but it's usually in the context of a festival. It's a lot of bands, so we're not responsible for carrying more than like our portion of the weight and [these will be] METALLICA shows, so fans are gonna be stoked. But at the same time, I know how those fans can be. I've been in this game for a while. I know what it is. I know what I've gotta bring. I know what not to play. [Laughs] So, we're just gonna bring it and have a blast."

She continued: "We're really excited. That's a big bucket list thing as well. I'm actually really excited because Emma [Anzai, EVANESCENCE bassist], she's from Australia — I mean, New Zealand, Australia, both — and we get to go to both. So I'm just excited for her also in a special way that's, like, 'Man, that's so badass.' You get to come back and be, like, whatever, 'I'm opening for METALLICA to tonight.'"

The Australia and New Zealand leg of METALLICA's "M72" world tour, with support from EVANESCENCE and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, will kick off on November 1, 2025 in Perth at Optus Stadium, then head to Adelaide on November 5 at Adelaide Oval. Next, the tour moves to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 8, followed by Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on November 12. On November 15, the band will perform at Accor Stadium in Sydney, wrapping up the tour in Auckland on November 19 at Eden Park.

Last month, EVANESCENCE and alt-rock visionary K.Flay released the video for their new song "Fight Like A Girl". The track plays over the end credits of "Ballerina", the latest film set in the world of "John Wick", now playing in theatres and available on PVOD. The clip was helmed by Chad Stahelski, director of the "John Wick" films and producer of "Ballerina".

EVANESCENCE will kick off a run of live shows later this year, including "My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade" tour and Louder Than Life festival before joining METALLICA on their "M72" world tour.

Co-written by Lee, K.Flay, Dylan Eiland and "Ballerina" film composer Tyler Bates, who also produced the track, "Fight Like A Girl" followed the release of Halsey and Lee's thunderous track "Hand That Feeds", the first original song recently revealed from the film in early May.

In 2003, when the rock charts were dominated by predominantly male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new. They were EVANESCENCE — and with their debut album, "Fallen", they transformed the rock landscape. Led by Lee, EVANESCENCE's cinematic blend of metal and symphonic, piano-driven melodies captured a generation, while "Fallen" set the band on a path to global superstardom, earning them multiple Grammys, and becoming one of the highest-selling albums of all time.

Released in the spring of 2003, "Fallen" resonated deeply with fans, selling more than 141,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, where it spent an astonishing 43 weeks in the Top 10. Within a month, "Fallen" was certified platinum by the RIAA, while it was a Top 10 hit in more than ten countries, reaching No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and across Europe. Much of the album's initial success can be attributed to its stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me to Life", which broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. "My Immortal" was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

At the 2004 Grammys, EVANESCENCE received five nominations, including "Album Of The Year", "Best Rock Album", "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "Bring Me To Life", and "Best New Artist", taking home the latter two. The following year, "My Immortal" received a nod for "Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals".

Today, "Fallen" holds steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's "The Fame" and ahead of COLDPLAY's "A Rush Of Blood To The Head") and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, "Fallen" received a rare diamond certification from the RIAA, which recognizes 10 million units in U.S. album sales. As a testament to the album's enduring appeal, the video for "Bring Me To Life" surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched rock videos of all-time while "My Immortal" follows close behind.

To date, EVANESCENCE has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum "The Open Door" (2004) and "Evanescence" (2011),both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth". Now 20 years on, EVANESCENCE continues to scale new heights. Featuring a lineup of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals),the band continues to travel the globe, staging some of the most successful shows of their career, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brasil, which was the biggest headline show of EVANESCENCE's career to date, drawing 40,000 fans. EVANESCENCE's most recent single, "Afterlife" from the Netflix series "Devil May Cry", has had great success, with over 20 million streams and over 10 million views on YouTube in just the first few weeks. "Afterlife" is the fastest-moving single of the band's career.