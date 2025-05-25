ANDREAS KISSER Responds To MAX CAVALERA's Comment That SEPULTURA Is 'Not The Same' Band Anymore

In a new interview with Cassius Morris, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser was once again asked about the possibility of reuniting with original frontman Max Cavalera and drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera for a final show to cap off the band's ongoing farewell tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, the final show, for sure. The idea is to invite everyone that were a part of SEPULTURA, as a musician — everybody, roadies and stuff, people that were so important in specific times in our career and history that make this band be here today. And, of course, this includes the Cavalera brothers, which will be amazing if we have them to jam."

Acknowledging the fact that SEPULTURA had an acrimonious split with Max Cavalera nearly 30 years ago, Andreas explained: "I'm not interested in discussing who is right, who is wrong about history and all the bullshit that we went through and et cetera, the politics behind [everything]. That's totally irrelevant. It'd be great just to go on stage, jam to ourselves, to our families and to our fans especially and celebrate one last gig all together. And that's it. Hopefully that will happen. And not only Cavalera brothers, but [other former SEPULTURA members] Jairo [Guedz] and Jean Dolabella, Eloy Casagrande and Roy Mayorga, and so many different musicians that were so important in our history. So, regardless of the participation of A or B, we're gonna celebrate ourselves. If they wanna be a part of the party, they're welcome."

Kisser added: "We're not gonna get to a point of agreement. And it doesn't matter. It's totally unnecessary, this point of agreement. It's just, like, let's respect what we have together. It's a beautiful history. We built something so special and so powerful. And it'd be amazing to have this chance to jam one last time for the sake of music. All the rest is just irrelevant."

Asked about Max's recent comment that even though the current SEPULTURA band is still using the name, "everybody knows that it's not the same and it's never gonna be the same", Andreas said: "I hope so. [Laughs] Who is the same? Tell me somebody that is the same 10 years ago or yesterday… And who cares? Who cares what he says [about] us? … It's just not a part of what I am or of what I live or what I do. Opinions are out there. You have an opinion. It's the same as he has an opinion, or my son has an opinion. Whatever. If you have an opinion, speak up. You're free to speak up. So enjoy. [Laughs]"

Andreas also talked about his relationship with bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Junior, who has been a member of SEPULTURA since 1984. Kisser said: "Oh, it's great. Paulo is my brother, since day one. He was the first one that I really met in Belo Horizonte. He opened the doors from his house. And since then, we lived together for a few years. And he's the godfather for my first child. And we know each other for all this time that I've been in SEPULTURA, since 1987. And we went through so many different things together. And our friendship and brotherhood is stronger than ever. And he's a much better musician today. He went through so many different personal things to improve and to be confident.

"Alcohol was kind of a big problem inside our families and business, all the stuff that happens, alcohol was a big problem," Andreas explained. "And now we don't drink. I'm five years without alcohol. Paulo is around three or four years. Derrick [Green, SEPULTURA singer] doesn't drink for six years. It's amazing, man. It's the best. He's playing better than ever. He's a better person, a little more focused, more into everything. We wake up without a fucking hangover, and we saved a lot of money, not spending it on fucking alcohol. So, yeah, we help each other. We are family. He is basically the main reason we're still here. [We've had] so many different changes throughout SEPULTURA's career, and he's the only one who is still here since the very beginning. It's fantastic."

SEPULTURA is putting together a live album commemorating their last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage," according to a statement released by SEPULTURA in December 2023.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

SEPULTURA announced drummer Eloy Casagrande's departure on February 27, 2024, explaining in a statement that he was leaving to join "another project", with Eloy later confirming that he is the new drummer of SLIPKNOT.

The news of Eloy's exit from SEPULTURA came just two months after the band announced it would celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024 by embarking on a "farewell tour" which will cover the entire globe.

SEPULTURA fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the Brazilian four-piece split with the vocalist/guitarist's wife Gloria as their manager. Max's brother, drummer Igor stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's nearly four-decade history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.

