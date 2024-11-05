ANDREAS KISSER Says MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Are Invited To Take Part In Final SEPULTURA Show: 'Let's Jam For The Fans'

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA, who are in the middle of their 40th-anniversary farewell tour, are putting together a live album commemorating their last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage," according to a statement released by SEPULTURA last December.

Asked in a new interview with Germany's Moshpit Passion how the recordings for the live album are coming along, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, great. We were able to record every show since we started. Even with [former SEPULTURA drummer] Eloy [Casagrande], we were recording a lot of the material. But when Greyson [Nekrutman] came into the band in March this year — the first show was on March 1st in Brazil, this 40-year celebration — of course when you have a new drummer, you have a new chemistry going on. It's still a little time to get better. Now we are in a very good position, because we played a lot in Brazil, we played Latin America, we did two shows in South Korea, we did the United States, Canada. Now we're here in Europe. We go back to Brazil to finish with another five dates, the year, and we are recording everything. It's great. We didn't yet stop and start really to pick stuff because the idea is to put out 40 songs recorded in 40 different cities. So it's a big challenge, but, yeah, we are able to go to so many different cities and stuff. And I think we're gonna have a better idea when it's gonna come out and how it's gonna come out maybe early next year."

Asked if SEPULTURA's final show will also be included in the package, Andreas said: "Who knows? Everything is possible. We did three big shows in São Paulo [Brazil] before we went to the States. And we recorded the whole show — the cameras, DVD and stuff. Of course, this stuff that we're recording for the live album is audio only. And we are planning to have the last farewell show in São Paulo in 2026, so we like to go places, we like to visit places that we've never been before. We like to do our goodbye in a relaxed mood — no hurry. There's no reason really to rush anything. We are enjoying the moment so much. We are celebrating the momentum. It's fantastic. It's amazing. So it's something that is gonna be on the recording as well, this great vibe, the connection we have with the crowd and stuff. But, yeah, everything is possible. I mean, of course, the last show, [it] would be great to have a register. We like to invite all the ex-members, including the brothers, Cavalera brothers. Let's see what happens. We're working towards that, to have a big celebration for the fans."

Acknowledging the fact that SEPULTURA had an acrimonious split with Max Cavalera nearly 30 years ago, Andreas said: "We don't care who is right or wrong. We're never gonna get to that point. [Laughs] We have different point of views and different perspectives about same historical events and stuff. So let's jam, let's have a good time for the fans, for us, for ourselves, and really close this amazing 43 years or 44, whatever it's gonna be at the time, in peace with ourselves, and really reach for something different afterwards. At least in my point of view, I like to, of course, continue with music and everything, but maybe do something different. Who knows?"

SEPULTURA kicked off the North American leg of the massive "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour on September 17 at the Concord Music Hall in Chicago, Illinois. The band played a career-spanning set that honors SEPULTURA's 40 years of existence. Joining SEPULTURA on this tour were Florida-based death metal veterans OBITUARY, iconic New York hardcore pioneers AGNOSTIC FRONT, and São Paulo, Brazil's death/thrash metallers CLAUSTROFOBIA.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Kisser and vocalist Derrick Green were asked about their plans for after the completion of the farewell tour. Andreas said: "I don't know, and it feels great. I want to study acoustic guitar, and to create instructional material on the SEPULTURA music. I've done small things here and there, but not a complete overview of my guitar playing and writing. I will decide when the time comes, but right now it is time to celebrate the moment."

Derrick added: "I want to do a lot more with the TV show I'm working on, 'Highway To Health'. I've also been interested in doing voiceover work in animation or commercials. Musically, I'd like to do something outside of metal with more singing, but if somebody approaches with something I think is intriguing, I'm definitely open to that, because I never want to step away from music."

Asked if Andreas and Derrick will still work together in the future, Kisser quipped: "Nah. We only talk to each other by contract. When the contract is done, we're done. [Laughs] No, of course there are a lot of possibilities. I would love to work with Derrick outside of SEPULTURA. We have the idea for a reggae project on the cards, which we have a great name for. The comfort zone is the worst thing that can happen to an artist. It would be boring to stop SEPULTURA and do something else that is SEPULTURA-like."

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

The 22-year-old Nekrutman is one of the most explosive young players in the drumming world, having garnered a legion of fans since bursting on to the international music scene just a few short years ago.

SEPULTURA announced Eloy's departure on February 27, explaining in a statement that he was leaving to join "another project", with Eloy later confirming that he is the new drummer of SLIPKNOT.

The news of Eloy's exit from SEPULTURA came just two months after the band announced it would celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024 by embarking on a "farewell tour" which will cover the entire globe.

In SEPULTURA's statement, the remaining bandmembers expressed their shock over Casagrande's departure, saying they were "taken by surprise" that their now-former drummer would "abandon everything related to SEPULTURA" less than a month prior to the start of the tour.