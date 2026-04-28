ANDY LA ROCQUE Says LEX LEGION Doesn't Include Any 'Leftovers From The KING DIAMOND Songwriting': 'It's Two Very Different And Separate Things'

In an interview with The Metal Crypt, Andy La Rocque spoke about LEX LEGION, the new band featuring four-fifths of KING DIAMOND's classic late '80s lineup, which recently released the official music video for its debut single, "Sleep Eternally". The clip was directed by Patric Ullaeus of the rEvolver Film Company and can be seen below.

Featuring La Rocque (guitar),Mikkey Dee (drums),Pete Blakk (guitar) and Hal Patino (bass) — alongside vocalist Nils K. Rue (PAGAN'S MIND) — LEX LEGION brings together decades of experience spanning MOTÖRHEAD, SCORPIONS and, of course, KING DIAMOND.

Regarding how LEX LEGION came together, Andy told The Metal Crypt: "The story is kind of long because it started back in 2008 when me and Pete talked about maybe doing something together. Maybe just put together an album and start writing some songs. We started to write a few songs back in 2008. We had a few riffs here and there, and then it just turned into nothing because we were kind of busy with other things. Then, many years later, I think this was during the pandemic, Pete continued writing a few riffs, and he played some of the riffs and songs for Mikkey, who thought, 'This sounds really good. I want to be a part of this.' Then Pete said, 'Yes, maybe we should ask Andy too, but I guess he's too busy with KING DIAMOND and everything.' At the time, during the pandemic, nothing was really happening. They called me and asked me if I wanted to join that project. I said, 'Sure, man. We're doing nothing really with KING DIAMOND because we have a pandemic now, and let's do it.' During that time, we put together a few more songs, and that's how it started. Then Hal Patino was also asked during that period. It took us about — I don't know — many years. If you count it from 2008 up until now, that's many years. For the final maybe three or four years, we put everything together. In the very end, everything went quite fast. We got a record deal, and everything was really smooth in the very end."

On the topic of why "Sleep Eternally" was chosen to be the debut single from LEX LEGION, Andy said: "We actually asked the record company what they thought would be the first single to release. We went through it. We had a few suggestions, too, of course, but we all agreed on, at the very end, that this would be the first single. They also came up with the suggestion of the second one, which we all agreed on. I'm not going to say which one it is if you don't know it already, but you'll hear it in a couple of weeks because the second single is going to be released, I don't know, somewhere in May, I believe. People who have heard that say, 'No, I like the second one even better.' [Laughs]"

As for how LEX LEGION has been received so far, Andy said: "The response has been absolutely overwhelming. I also think it's important to say here that the songs we write and the songs from my side of it, it's nothing that — it's no leftovers from the KING DIAMOND songwriting, if you know what I mean, from the library I have with KING DIAMOND. This is completely different and has nothing to do with KING DIAMOND in that sense. KING DIAMOND is KING DIAMOND, and I write songs for KING DIAMOND, and then I write songs for LEX LEGION. I don't want people to believe that, oh, he has some songs that were intended for KING DIAMOND that he's using here. No, not at all. It's not the other way around, either. It's two very different and separate things."

LEX LEGION's self-titled debut album will be released in June 2026 via MNRK Music Group. The first single "Sleep Eternally", sets the tone instantly, while follow-up "Gypsy Tears" continues the momentum with a mix of atmosphere and drive.

This is music for fans of heyday IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, ACCEPT and, yes, KING DIAMOND, seeing as the four LEX LEGION instrumentalists appeared together on KING DIAMOND's "Them" and "Conspiracy" albums.

"This is totally unique. No one is writing this kind of music and there's a big hole for us to fill," La Rocque previously said about LEX LEGION. "The album is a journey and every song is like the beat of a movie. I want listeners to travel back."

He added: "The song style is different (to KING DIAMOND) but still from the same era. The riffs are different and the arrangements are a little less progressive and a little more straightforward."

"Lex Legion" track listing:

01. Sleep Eternally (3:56)

02. Gypsy Tears (3:57)

03. When The Stars Align (3:52)

04. (I Am) The Resurrected (4:27)

05. Lost Inside (3:33)

06. Darkness (4:28)

07. Saviours (4:03)

08. Life Eternal (3:25)

09. Far Away (2:58)

Photo by Patric Ullaeus