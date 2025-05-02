ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER: 'Live in Concert' Coming To Blu-Ray

TH Entertainment and Mercury Studios, formerly Eagle Rock Entertainment, have announced the June 6 Bu-ray release of "Live In Concert" from Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Ann Wilson and her band TRIPSITTER. The show originally aired on PBS in November of 2023.

HEART singer/songwriter Ann Wilson made a stop at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl in July 2023 while on tour for her album "Another Door". Backed by her band TRIPSITTER, Ann performed an energetic set featuring selections from the album, as well as HEART classics including "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Magic Man", along with covers of LED ZEPPELIN's "Immigrant Song" and "Going To California".

"Another Door", a record of all-original material, marked the first time since the 1970s that Ann had written a full-length album collectively with a band. TRIPSITTER features Tony Lucido (bass),Ryan Wariner (guitars),Sean T Lane (drums) and Paul Moak (guitars and keyboards). Tom Bukovac (guitars) was also a primary contributor. "Another Door" was also the first time in Ann's career where she was the sole lyricist.

Track listing:

01. Crazy On You

02. This Is Now

03. Love Alive

04. Magic Man

05. Going To California

06. Ruler Of The Night

07. Even It Up

08. Straight On

09. Miss One & Only

10. Rain Of Hell

11. Immigrant Song

12. Mistral Wind

13. Isolation

14. Tripsitter

15. Rusty Robots

16. Barracuda

In a 2023 interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ann stated about how she put TRIPSITTER together: "Well, I met these guys originally when I went to do some work on demos in Alabama at the famed studio down there and I just knew one or two of them. And then I asked them to bring along some of their favorite musicians to work on these demos with me, and it turned out that we hit it off. We clicked in this way that doesn't happen that often, so we just kind of made it a band."

Regarding what it was like working with them, Ann said: "It was fun, and it was exciting and challenging because they're all really good, super good musicians. They're all sort of A-list studio musicians from Nashville who are tired of being studio musicians. They want to step out of that role and do their own thing. And, it's really great to get to play with people that are that current with their instruments and on that level… Musically, we collaborated. I wrote all the lyrics, and so a couple of the lyrics I had already written, but most of them were written during the making of the record. Some of them I had and then I went back and totally just crumpled up the paper and took another stab at it a year later."

As for what was inspiring her lyrically during the making of "Another Door", Ann said: "I was pretty heartbroken about the Ukraine situation and also about all the violence and the turbulence in our country. And out of that feeling came 'Rain Of Hell'. And just a couple of the different songs, like the song 'Still' is a pretty straight-ahead love song, just born out of emotions."

Widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. "Barracuda", "Crazy On You" and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits.

Photo credit: Criss Cain