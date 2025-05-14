ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN's JACKSON Guitar Now Available in New Finish

Jackson has announced a new finish available on Scott Ian's X-Series Signature V KVXT Guitar: Gloss Black. This metal thrasher features a three-ply black pickguard with gold hardware, gold speed knobs, single volume and tone controls and a black three-way toggle switch. This model even features an old school Jackson logo on the headstock.

Ian, best known as the rhythm guitarist and founding member of thrash metal band ANTHRAX, first partnered with Jackson in 1988 to build the custom New York Yankees Soloist. Most recently, Jackson and Ian have collaborated on the X Series Signature Scott Ian King V and X Series Signature Scott Ian King V KVXT, delivering his signature aggressive metal tone to players worldwide.

Top features include:

* Available in new Gloss Black accentuated with gold hardware

* Jackson high-output humbucking pickups

* 12"-16" compound radius bound Rosewood fingerboard

Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

ANTHRAX's current lineup includes Ian, bassist Frank Bello, drummer Charlie Benante, singer Joey Belladonna and guitarist Jon Donais.

In December 2017, Scott released his second book, "Access All Areas: Stories From A Hard Rock Life" via Hachette Audio as a digital download, and in hardcover and ebook from De Capo Press.

Ian has done and seen a lot in his decades of touring. In his more than 40 years immersed in the hard rock scene, Scott has witnessed haunting acts of depravity backstage, punched a legendary musician, been a bouncer at an exclusive night club, guest-starred with ANTHRAX on "Married With Children", invaded a fellow rock star's home, played poker professionally, gone on a non-date with a certain material girl, appeared on "The Walking Dead", and much more.

Ian told Rolling Stone that his 2014 autobiography, "I'm The Man: The Story Of That Guy From Anthrax" wasn't your typical rock-star autobiography, with stories of excess, partying, and drugs. "My story doesn't follow that same storyline that every single book seems to," he said. "My book — I hate to sound cheesy — but it's really a tale about how anyone can do something if they really work hard at it. I swear to God, just out of being a fucking tenacious prick, that's how this band happened. I just never, ever, ever took 'no' for an answer and never stopped working. And I still have that attitude."

ANTHRAX is continuing to work on the follow-up to its latest album, "For All Kings", which was released in February 2016.