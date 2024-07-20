  • facebook
ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Teams Up With THE CLARKS In New Classic Rock Covers Project

July 20, 2024

Joey Belladonna, six-time Grammy-nominated lead vocalist of the legendary thrash metal icons ANTHRAX, doesn't sit still when not recording or performing with his main band. His new project JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK! takes you on an exciting — and unique — journey through the golden ages of classic rock.

With his extraordinary powerful, dynamic vocals and charismatic stage presence, Belladonna pays homage to the great bands and their songs from the 1960s through the 1990s.

Joey teams up in his new project with Dutch classic rock band THE CLARKS. THE CLARKS are, for decades, the most successful rock and roll cover band from The Netherlands with TV performances and live shows under their belt in all over Europe, USA, India, Indonesia and South Africa.

Belladonna performed by chance with THE CLARKS at the 100th-anniversary event of bus and coach company Royal Jan De Wit on December 8, 2023 in Haarlem, The Netherlands, and they had an instant sensation which brought them together in JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK!

JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK! will make its live debut on August 3, 2024 at the world-famous festival Wacken Open Air in Germany. A club tour will take place in December in The Netherlands.

In the past, Belladonna had played drums and sung for a classic-rock covers band called CHIEF BIG WAY. The upstate New York-based group performed versions of songs from JOURNEY, AC/DC, ZZ TOP, BOSTON, CHEAP TRICK, FOREIGNER, PINK FLOYD, VAN HALEN, COLLECTIVE SOUL, THE WHO, THE DOORS, SHINEDOWN and BON JOVI, among others. Belladonna has also played sporadic shows with his JOURNEY tribute band called BEYOND FRONTIERS.

More than a decade ago, Belladonna was asked by Tricia Weight whether singing different styles of music in his side projects is good for him, almost acting like "exercises" to keep his vocals in shape. He said at the time: "Yeah, it [is]. I mean, now I've got more projects than I've ever had. Even at home I sing to records, that's how I learned to do it anyhow, I used to pull out the coolest records and sing to 'em all day long, before I went out [on stage]. And I do it now, even [on the way] to the gig. If we've got an hour drive tonight — I'm rocking the stuff on the iPod all the way there!"

