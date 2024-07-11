ANVIL's STEVE 'LIPS' KUDLOW Blasts Conspiracy Theorists: The Truth Is 'Lost In The Stupidity'

In a new interview with Chris Akin Presents, frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow of Canadian metal legends ANVIL lamented the fact that social media has given everyone the ability to speak their minds with reckless abandon and little consequence. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The worst thing that's caused this is the fact that everybody's got a soapbox to stand on, and all the voices are of equal volume. So the sensible people are at the same volume as the idiots, but not only are the idiots at the same volume, there's more idiots. So then what happens to the truth? It's lost in the stupidity, man. And it's up to you as the individual to somehow discern the difference — wipe the shit off the fucking gold to find the gold. Pardon all my expression, but sometimes it feels like that. You're looking for the information. Like, can all this garbage get out of the way so I can find out the facts?"

Addressing some of the specific conspiracy theories which have emerged on social media in recent years, Lips continued: "What has brought all this on is the craziness of the pandemic, and it comes down to the vaccine or no vaccine, it comes down to the 5G technology and then mixed with nanobots and you put all this shit together and the next thing you know, government has got remote controls on everybody who gets the vaccine because the vaccine's got nanobots in it, which is 'Star Trek' technology. And they can control you, so if you don't comply, they can put you to death just by pressing a button.

"And this was some of the garbage that was being spread around during the pandemic," he added. "You just think about what level of insanity is that. It sounds like a sci-fi novel. Like, come on. People have got too much time to sit around and think of crazy stuff. That's completely nonsense and you're making it up, making it up as you go. I mean, there are people that were saying that it's alien technology or alien disease, that COVID was put here by aliens. You name it. And what the problem is, and what I'm saying is, initially you've got social media where everybody gets a soapbox. Anybody can say anything about any subject, whether they know what they're talking about or not. And they do. [Laughs] And then because they didn't effectively check the facts or even read about what they're talking about, they're just parroting what somebody else parroted. And it's like a broken telephone, and the conspiracy gets even more cloudy and more crazy as it moves along."

ANVIL released its 20th studio album, "One And Only", on June 28 via AFM Records. The effort was recorded in the summer of 2023 with longtime producer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer and Jörg Uken at Uken's Soundlodge studios in Germany. The same production team was responsible for ANVIL's last four albums, "Anvil Is Anvil" (2016),"Pounding The Pavement" (2018),"Legal At Last" (2019) and "Impact Is Imminent" (2022).

ANVIL, a Toronto-based group, was formed in 1978 by childhood friends Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner. Both came from Jewish families and had been playing music together since their teens.

Though initially a four-piece band, ANVIL's current lineup includes Kudlow, Reiner and bassist Chris Robertson.

ANVIL gained popularity and new fans since the 2008 theatrical documentary, "Anvil: The Story Of Anvil", which is currently available on Netflix. The film focused on how ANVIL got together, and stayed together, through decades of hard work and setbacks.