APOCALYPTICA's PAAVO LÖTJÖNEN Is 'Really Sad' For The 'Newcomer Bands': 'To Make This As A Profession, It's Difficult'

In a new interview with TotalRock's "Louder With Ore B" radio show, Paavo Lötjönen of Finnish cello rockers APOCALYPTICA was asked about the relevance of exploring gatekeeping in music communities in today's digital age where social media platforms and streaming services can catapult artists into the spotlight overnight. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I would not be too worried about this thing. Yeah, it's natural changes. It's happening all the time on the music industry. So, it's like a river — it goes where the water goes."

Asked if he feels it's easier for bands to break through in the media today, whether it's traditional media, radio and streaming, Paavo said: "No, not really. I would say I'm really sad for the newcomer bands. It's so difficult to start touring and get some money for touring. We are lucky we've done it already in the past. To make this as a profession, it's difficult… And people [have] kind of learned to get everything for free, and that's a bit tricky if you really would like to create proper shows and live with this, 'cause many bands, newcomer bands, they are doing other jobs on the side and they can't concentrate [on] playing and creating music. Only lucky ones."

Touching upon the fact that production and recording technology has become increasingly accessible, causing the number of aspiring musicians uploading their sounds to Spotify to skyrocket, leading to an oversaturation that has transformed the music industry's landscape, Paavo added: "In a way, it's fantastic that it's possible to spread your music all around. But the fact is that every day Spotify is releasing 140,000 songs — every day. How can you be found from there if you're a newcomer? And if you are signed for the big record companies, like labels, if they take your deal, they take all your money in the future as well."

Released in June via Throwdown Entertainment, APOCALYPTICA's "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2" continues the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki's world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four–heavy metal titans METALLICA.

The "One" single from "Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2" saw METALLICA frontman James Hetfield joining proceedings for a soul-stirring, spoken word of those inimitable, now-immortal lyrics.

APOCALYPTICA's version of "The Call Of Ktulu", the original of which first appeared on METALLICA's second album — 1984 landmark "Ride The Lightning" — features the original bassline laid down by METALLICA bassist Cliff Burton, who tragically lost his life in a tour bus accident in 1986.

The album's lead single was "The Four Horsemen", a song that originally appeared on METALLICA's 1983 debut "Kill 'Em All". It features a guest appearance by METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo.

"Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2" was the APOCALYPTICA's final studio release with the band's longtime member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new LP's completion. "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, SOUNDGARDEN, NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL).