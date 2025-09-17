ARCH ENEMY Announces 'Blood Dynasty (Deluxe Edition)', Including Three Bonus Tracks

Swedish/Canadian/American extreme metal titans ARCH ENEMY have released the official lyric video for the song "Break The Spell". The clip, which was produced by David Provan at 12Inch Media, can be seen below.

ARCH ENEMY comments, "'Break The Spell' is a raw, introspective journey through despair and resilience. It confronts mortality, fear, and emotional collapse — yet refuses to surrender. Haunting and defiant, it transforms pain into empowerment, offering strength to anyone fighting through dark times."

Arriving ahead of ARCH ENEMY's massive European tour and the release of a digital deluxe edition of the band's acclaimed album "Blood Dynasty", this anthem is a battle cry for survival and renewal.

ARCH ENEMY's twelfth studio album, "Blood Dynasty", was originally released in March of this year via Century Media Records. The "Blood Dynasty (Deluxe Edition)" will be out October 10, and it comes with three bonus tracks, one of which, "Lachrymatory", is previously unreleased.

Upon the release of "Blood Dynasty (Deluxe Edition)", ARCH ENEMY will embark on a European headlining tour with support from AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER.

"Blood Dynasty (Deluxe Edition)" track listing:

01. Dream Stealer

02. Illuminate The Path

03. March Of The Miscreants

04. A Million Suns

05. Don't Look Down

06. Presage

07. Blood Dynasty

08. Paper Tiger

09. Vivre Libre

10. The Pendulum

11. Liars & Thieves

Bonus tracks:

12. Break The Spell

13. Moths

14. Lachrymatory (previously unreleased)

ARCH ENEMY founder and guitarist Michael Amott previously stated about "Blood Dynasty": "This new album pushes the boundaries of what we've done before — it's everything you've come to expect from this band, and then some."

Regarding his creative process, Amott told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show: "To be honest, I don't listen to a lot of music in those times when I'm creating new music, when I'm in that phase of writing, which I am kind of every day, actually. So I don't really listen to a lot of music during the day. I never have background music on. I'm just kind of listening to what's going on inside my head. Those crazy voices? No, but just listening out for melodies or ideas or little lyric ideas that will come to me when I'm not listening to music. If you're constantly bombarding yourself with impressions, I think it's difficult to come up with something. So I just play a lot of guitar. I wake up, I have coffee, I play guitar every day for a couple of hours. And so it really starts there. And then, of course I still listen to music. I listen to a lot of music, but that's more in the evening time for me."

ARCH ENEMY played its first concert with new guitarist Joey Concepcion on April 24, 2024 at Musinsa Garage in Seoul, South Korea. The show was part of ARCH ENEMY's 2024 Asian tour.

In December 2023, ARCH ENEMY announced that it had "amicably" parted ways with longtime guitarist Jeff Loomis.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in his previous group, NEVERMORE, joined ARCH ENEMY in late 2014, but was not involved in the writing for the latter act's previous two albums, 2017's "Will To Power" and 2022's "Deceivers".

Photo credit: Patric Ullaeus