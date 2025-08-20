ARCH ENEMY Releases Music Video For 'Illuminate The Path' From 'Blood Dynasty' Album

Swedish/Canadian/American extreme metal titans ARCH ENEMY have released an official music video for the song "Illuminate The Path". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Blood Dynasty", which arrived on March 28, 2025 via Century Media Records.

In an interview with Metal Kings, ARCH ENEMY drummer Daniel Erlandsson said that "Illuminate The Path" "originally didn't have that melodic chorus that we have now. It was [singer] Alissa's [White-Gluz] idea to create that melodic chorus." He added: "When you're working in the studio, you have the time and space to change the songs a little bit, and inspiration comes suddenly.

ARCH ENEMY founder and guitarist Michael Amott previously stated about "Blood Dynasty": "This new album pushes the boundaries of what we've done before — it's everything you've come to expect from this band, and then some."

Regarding his creative process, Amott told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show: "To be honest, I don't listen to a lot of music in those times when I'm creating new music, when I'm in that phase of writing, which I am kind of every day, actually. So I don't really listen to a lot of music during the day. I never have background music on. I'm just kind of listening to what's going on inside my head. Those crazy voices? No, but just listening out for melodies or ideas or little lyric ideas that will come to me when I'm not listening to music. If you're constantly bombarding yourself with impressions, I think it's difficult to come up with something. So I just play a lot of guitar. I wake up, I have coffee, I play guitar every day for a couple of hours. And so it really starts there. And then, of course I still listen to music. I listen to a lot of music, but that's more in the evening time for me."

ARCH ENEMY played its first concert with new guitarist Joey Concepcion on April 24, 2024 at Musinsa Garage in Seoul, South Korea. The show was part of ARCH ENEMY's 2024 Asian tour.

In December 2023, ARCH ENEMY announced that it had "amicably" parted ways with longtime guitarist Jeff Loomis.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in his previous group, NEVERMORE, joined ARCH ENEMY in late 2014, but was not involved in the writing for the latter act's previous two albums, 2017's "Will To Power" and 2022's "Deceivers".