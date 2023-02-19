ARCH ENEMY's MICHAEL AMOTT Says 'Metal Should Be Underground': 'I Don't Want It In The Mainstream'

In a new interview with Australia's Silver Tiger Media, ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott was asked about the different ways in which heavy metal can be inserted more into the popular culture. He responded in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't spend any time at all thinking about that kind of stuff. For me, it's all just about the metal, the community, really, and the writing of the songs, the recording, the producing and playing the shows and playing the guitar. I don't really think about the marketing aspect of it at all, really.

"It seems to change all the time now, how to get music into the ears and hearts of the fans. And we have good people working with us on that as well.

"I'm one of the lucky ones; I'm not doing it all by myself anymore," he continued. "For many years I was, but now I'm not. We're at a point now where it's more just saying yes or no to ideas that come in. So I don't really have a lot of input about that… And in a way, I don't think it's that important.

"I think metal should be underground," Amott added. "I don't want it in the mainstream, really — not too much. This is an alternative to the mainstream; it's an alternative to all that very premeditated, cynical approach to music. I mean, this is something that's from the heart and soul, and I want it to stay that way."

ARCH ENEMY released its latest record, "Deceivers", last year to critical acclaim.

Earlier this month, ARCH ENEMY returned to the road, touring the world in support of "Deceivers". The quintet is first appearing in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Japan. This summer, fans will have the chance to catch ARCH ENEMY at the biggest festivals across Europe.

ARCH ENEMY played its first post-pandemic show at the opening date of "The North American Siege 2022" tour with BEHEMOTH and NAPALM DEATH on April 16, 2022 at The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona.

Amott previously stated about "Deceivers": "Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to ARCH ENEMY and our new album, 'Deceivers'.

"It is, without a doubt, always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating 'Deceivers' was no different. Once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two — while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's ARCH ENEMY at full speed and power."