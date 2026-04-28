ARCHITECTS Release Remixes Of 'Broken Mirror' And 'Everything Ends'

Chart-topping British metalcore icons ARCHITECTS are back following a year of global tours, including headlining London's O2 Arena. They just kicked off their U.S. tour by flipping chart-topping tracks "Broken Mirror" and "Everything Ends" into luminous reworks from band co-founder/drummer, Daniel Joseph (Searle).

Fans have long awaited these official remixes after hearing "Everything Ends" as the post-show exit song during their 2025 tours and teasers of "Broken Mirror" across socials. These remixes feel like a hinge moment, signaling the band's shift to a heavier momentum and refreshed creative pulse. Additionally, fans can pre-order an exclusive seven-inch single featuring both tracks.

ARCHITECTS released its triumphant eleventh album, "The Sky, The Earth & All Between", in February 2025, delivering some of the band's best music yet. The LP was touted as "serious, fun, deep, kneejerk, angry, and beautiful. It's like life, then, only louder," by Kerrang!, with BLABBERMOUTH.NET calling out the "band's pristine instrumentation." The album earned a #23 spot on the Billboard Rock Albums chart.

The masterful rock album shifts between aggressive, melodic, and experimental sounds while maintaining a cohesive vision, an elemental summation of everything ARCHITECTS have been and could become. From the ferocious single "Blackhole" to the pop-metal brilliance of "Everything Ends", which charted at No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

ARCHITECTS are hitting the road Tuesday (April 28) on their U.S. headliner, kicking off in Reno, Nevada, along with festival stops at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple. The band will perform at a string of European festivals this summer, including Download, Hellfest, Impericon Fest and more, closing out the year supporting KORN throughout Europe.

From their early days playing pub shows in Brighton to sharing stadium stages with METALLICA and LINKIN PARK, ARCHITECTS have consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music. "The Sky, The Earth & All Between" represented a bold evolution, fusing ferocious energy, intricate melodies, and emotional depth.

Photo credit: Ed Mason