ARMORED SAINT Once Again Recruits DANGEROUS TOYS' JASON MCMASTER To Fill In For JOHN BUSH

Fan-filmed video of ARMORED SAINT's May 9 concert at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Florida can be seen below.

Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH) fronted ARMORED SAINT for three shows this week — May 7 in Atlanta, Georgea, May 9 in St. Petersburg and May 10 in Orlando, Florida — as the replacement for ARMORED SAINT's regular singer John Bush who was unable to make the dates due to unspecified "voice issues".

ARMORED SAINT was forced to cancel two shows last week — a headlining performance on May 4 at Lovedrafts in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and a show on May 5 at The Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina as the support act for QUEENSRŸCHE — due to Bush's vocal problems.

After the Orlando concert, ARMORED SAINT guitarist Phil Sandoval took to his social media to write: "Thank you to Jason McMaster for saving ARMORED SAINT again! He did a phenomenal job and we love and thank him so much!"

Bush resumed singing for ARMORED SAINT beginning with the band's concert last night (Saturday, May 11) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

McMaster previously filled in for Bush at three shows on ARMORED SAINT's U.S. tour with W.A.S.P. in November 2022 when John was dealing with a bad respiratory infection for several days.

A month earlier, McMaster stepped in for ACCEPT's Mark Tornillo when the latter vocalist got sick and was unable to play a couple of the dates on the legendary German/American metal band's U.S. tour.

ARMORED SAINT's tour supporting QUEENSRŸCHE commenced on March 27 in Anaheim, California and is scheduled to close with a very special hometown headlining show on May 22 at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier in the month, it was announced that ARMORED SAINT had renewed its long-running partnership with Metal Blade Records with a worldwide multi-album deal. Metal Blade released ARMORED SAINT's 1983 eponymous debut EP and the band has called Metal Blade home since 1988's "Saints Will Conquer" live album.

ARMORED SAINT was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame last July at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Eleven months ago, ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", had its world premiere in the band's hometown at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California.

ARMORED SAINT's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.