ARMORED SAINT Releases 'Hit A Moonshot' Single From Upcoming 'Emotion Factory Reset' Album

American heavy metal icons ARMORED SAINT have released a new single, "Hit A Moonshot". The track is taken from the band's upcoming full-length album, "Emotion Factory Reset", due on May 22 through Metal Blade Records.

"Hit A Moonshot" is a band favorite. A "moonshot" is a baseball term referencing a homerun that's hit at a high angle and distance. An avid sports fan, ARMORED SAINT vocalist John Bush was considering the parallels between sports and entertainment.

"It's like you knocked something out of the park," elaborates Bush, "I use a lot of sports analogies because I love sports. Sports IS entertainment… 'Hit A Moonshot' is inspired by the people who keep landing on their feet. Like, no matter what the fuck this person does… Some people just get lucky. This applies to anyone. And landing on your feet is commendable. So, I'm busting balls, but I'm also giving accolades. Sometimes people can do that all the way to their grave. Then there are other people who are so good or talented or creative, and they struggle forever. I don't think life is balanced all the time, and I don't think it's fair.

"It has a ferocious riff, cool tempo changes, scorching leads, huge chorus with lots of backing vocals," he continues. "We love QUEEN and THE SWEET! It's a cool breakdown with an epic ending. Once again, it sounds just like ARMORED SAINT."

Says ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera: "The intro riff is an echo of a memory from age 17 when I was in a garage band in Los Angeles. After I came up with this new version, the familiarity of it revealed itself once I stood back and listened. The riff is very different from the original one but there's no doubt the feel and vibe has stuck with me ever since then. I added a half-time feel to the chorus to steer the arrangement away from predictability. It feels like classic SAINT to me."

"I think the song defines what ARMORED SAINT sounds like now," adds ARMORED SAINT guitarist Jeff Duncan. "I used my Les Paul and an EVH amp for the rhythm guitars on everything. My solos were done with a couple different guitars; it's simple, just good guitars plugged into a good amp and let it rip."

"Emotion Factory Reset", ARMORED SAINT's ninth studio album since 1984's "March Of The Saint", is a resurrection of sorts, a tearing down and a rebuilding in eleven songs of diverse musicality and lyrical themes. Produced, as were the previous four albums, by Vera and mixed by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR),the record finds the quintet challenging themselves. Songs like "Close To The Bone", "Hit A Moonshot" and "Every Man-Any Man" have ARMORED SAINT honoring their past as one of the most respected and recognizable bands in heavy music while making forward-thinking music rooted in the present.

"Each ARMORED SAINT record, to me, is like a new skin for the band, a different chapter. I don't think we've ever repeated ourselves," says Vera. "Every album has been pretty different from the previous one, a snapshot in time. In 2026, 'Emotion Factory Reset' is where our heads are at."

"When we start coming up with songs, I always say we can do whatever we want," notes Bush. "Use all our influences through the years, diverse music that we listen to and love, and let that seep in and bring something new out of us. It leads to something more adventurous."

Bush, one of music's most respected vocalists, operates from a place of passion and presence in the studio and on stage. In fact, about 85% of his vocals from the last three ARMORED SAINT records are taken from the demo sessions, capturing the raw power. While Vera is a granular and detailed writer, like Bush, the bassist says, "I try not to overthink and be right where I'm at that time. I really don't look over my shoulder much, like, 'what did I do in the past? What's going on in the next lane?' Once the ball starts rolling, I just sit back and let it happen."

The collaborative nature of "Emotion Factory Reset" led to the album title, a phrase from guitarist Phil Sandoval. "To me, 'Emotion Factory Reset' means to reset yourself back to clarity. Take a pause and breathe before you respond or react. You can't control outside events, but you can control your mind," the guitarist says. "How you interpret things is what hurts you, not the event itself."

His brother, drummer Gonzo notes, "the world is going through a technological upswing/awakening. I look at our planet as the factory and in the most positive way we need to realign, reimagine, reset for our better selves."

In advance of the record's release, today the band presents the first single and album opener "Close To The Bone". Comments Bush, "The first track on the record sounds like vintage ARMORED SAINT. Yet vintage that comes out in 2026! How did we do that? The title of the record, 'Emotion Factory Reset' appears as the first line of the bridge. Killer riffs, awesome rhythms and attacking vocals gets this train rolling. The title implies the human response to withdraw and keep things to yourself instead of being confrontational; Something I believe we all struggle with as humans. Do you just say, 'aww, whatever man,' or do you say, 'hey, fuck you!' Depends on the moment I guess."

Adds Vera, "Musically, this song was inspired by my love and appreciation for metal that was coming out around the time of the NWOBHM, which is right when ARMORED SAINT was formed. As always, I try to reimagine my early influences by giving them a slight modern twist."

Guitarist Jeff Duncan agrees: "I like to think that ARMORED SAINT doesn't keep making the same album over and over. 'Emotion Factory Reset' is another musical chapter for the band. When the five of us play together, we have a special chemistry and our first single 'Close To The Bone' demonstrates this perfectly; it's musically sophisticated but still retains the ARMORED SAINT signature sound."

ARMORED SAINT's video for "Close To The Bone", directed by My Good Eye: Music Visuals, can be seen below.

"Emotion Factory Reset" was recorded across several studios, including 606 Studios, Secret Hand Studios, Skullseven Studios, Constantine Studios and Bridge Recording, engineered by Oliver Roman, Bill Metoyer, Joey Vera and Jason Constantine. It features cover art by DDKing.

A special European edition of the CD digipak includes the bonus track "One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)", only available digitally until now.

"Emotion Factory Reset" track listing:

01. Close To The Bone

02. Every Man-Any Man

03. Not On Your Life

04. Hit A Moonshot

05. Buckeye

06. Compromise

07. It's A Buzzkill

08. Throwing Caution To The Wind

09. Ladders And Slides

10. Bottom Feeder

11. Epilogue

ARMORED SAINT is:

John Bush - Vocals

Joey Vera - Bass

Jeff Duncan - Guitars

Gonzo Sandoval - Drums

Phil Sandoval - Guitars

Photo by Travis Shinn