ARMORED SAINT's JOHN BUSH Says 'Most Important Piece Of Advice' He Has Ever Been Given Came From His Mother-In-Law

In a new interview with John The Ninja, ARMORED SAINT/ex-ANTHRAX singer John Bush was asked to name the most important piece of advice he has ever been given. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My mother-in-law, she was a crazy, wacky woman. My wife, she takes after her and she's going to be a lot like her and it'll be really comical and ball-busting throughout. [My mother-in-law] told me when [my now-wife and I] were getting married: 'I got some advice for you.' And I said, 'What?' And she said, 'Wash your balls.' That's it… And I was, like, 'Well, I do wash my balls, but, yeah, every night.' Anyway, it was pretty funny."

As for the most important "music"-related piece of advice he has ever gotten, John said: "Man, I don't know if I could pinpoint one specific thing musically. I just think that really it's probably something my mom probably instilled in me. It was just kind of a support that really wasn't necessarily verbal but just an aura of support of saying, 'I believe in you.' And it wasn't even with words, actually; it was more of just support and love and always being there for me and believing [in me]. My mom ran the fan club for the band for several years. And it's probably one of the reasons I don't like to do social media, because I actually really was a big part of the ARMORED SAINT fan club for a while and wrote hand letters to people. And I did it with my mom, and then Bob Nalbandian, God rest his soul, and my buddy Andy. We were all a part of it at different different times. But my mom was kind of the key component there. My dad would actually go pick up the letters at the post office, bring them back and then my mom worked it. My parents were always there for me. They let me follow music… I graduated high school and I didn't wanna go to college. I went to junior college for, like, maybe a semester, and I was, like, 'I don't wanna be here.' And they could have said, 'What are you doing?' They didn't. They just said, 'Okay, you like this music thing. Go for it. Let's see what you can do.' And they were just always there and supportive of me, and my mom in particular. So I think it wasn't words. It was just a vibe. And I think that — let me give props to my mom, because I probably don't do it enough, actually."

ARMORED SAINT is working on material for the follow-up to the band's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", which came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

This past June, ARMORED SAINT released a rendition of "One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)". The classic track was originally written by Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter and was first released by PEOPLE in 1970. Additional covers include THE FOUR TOPS (1974),SANTANA (1978) and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS (1989).

"One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)" was produced by ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera, mixed by Jay Ruston and mastered by Maor Applebaum.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.

In July 2023, ARMORED SAINT was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

In May 2023, ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", had its world premiere in the band's hometown at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Earlier in the year, ARMORED SAINT wrapped up a successful North American tour with QUEENSRŸCHE and is currently on the road as the support act for W.A.S.P..