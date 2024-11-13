AS I LAY DYING Shares Another New Single 'The Void Within' From Upcoming 'Through Storms Ahead' Album

Grammy-nominated metalcore pioneers AS I LAY DYING have shared "The Void Within", the latest single from their upcoming eighth full-length studio album, "Through Storms Ahead", which will drop on November 15, 2024 via Napalm Records. Check out the track below.

"The Void Within"'s arrival comes a little over a week after AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis addressed the recent departures of guitarist Ken Susi, drummer Nick Pierce, bassist Ryan Neff and longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso. In a statement posted to social media, Lambesis said he supports "each of the guys' decisions to leave," adding that he agrees that "at this time it is best for everyone."

Lambesis, who is currently the sole remaining member of AS I LAY DYING, added: "I needed some time to process all that has happened recently with AILD. As I reflect, I certainly agree that there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic. It had become difficult to figure out even the smallest details, and I admit I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction."

He continued: "It saddens me to think about the behaviors, communication, and patterns of interaction that led up to the tour cancellation. Phil and I no longer saw eye to personally, creatively, or financially. Discussions during this time prompted his decision to depart first, with each of the touring members deciding to leave shortly after, as they were not interested in going on without him. Unfortunately, that wasn't the order in which everything was made public, as some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors."

Lambesis also addressed AS I LAY DYING's future, saying that he looks "forward to building a new team, and creating an atmosphere that is supportive, positive, and fosters a creative environment."

When he announced his departure from AS I LAY DYING, Sgrosso wrote: "Simply put, recent actions have shown that AS I LAY DYING no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally. After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I've realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space."

He added: "Over time, AS I LAY DYING has been held back by dysfunction, and I feel that it's no longer my responsibility to bear that burden."

"Through Storms Ahead" track listing:

01. Permanence

02. A Broken Reflection

03. Burden

04. We Are The Dead (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

05. Whitewashed Tomb

06. Through Storms Ahead

07. The Void Within

08. Strength To Survive

09. Gears That Never Stop

10. The Cave We Fear To Enter

11. Taken From Nothing

In June 2022, drummer Jordan Mancino announced that he would sit out AS I LAY DYING's tour due to "a number of ongoing internal issues" that "have not yet been resolved."

Mancino's announcement came less than a month after bassist/vocalist Josh Gilbert revealed that he was leaving the band. In a statement, the remaining members of AS I LAY DYING said that Gilbert "decided to exit" the group "to pursue other musical opportunities."

Josh was the second AS I LAY DYING member to leave the band in less than a year. In August 2021, guitarist Nick Hipa confirmed his exit from AS I LAY DYING, explaining that he could no longer justify being part of "a superficial pursuit" of the "story and meaning" that the band's 2018 reunion was built upon.

Lambesis was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.