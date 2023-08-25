ASKING ALEXANDRIA Releases 'Let Go' Music Video

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA shared a Wombat-directed music video for their song "Let Go". The track is taken from the band's new album "Where Do We Go From Here?", which is being released today (Friday, August 25) via Better Noise Music.

On the LP, ASKING ALEXANDRIA — Danny Worsnop (vocals),Ben Bruce (lead guitar),Cameron Liddell (guitar),Sam Bettley (bass),and James Cassells (drums) — offer reverence to touchstone icons like LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC and QUEEN, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as hard-partying Warped Tour upstarts. It's available now via digital download or physically on CD, cassette, or multiple color vinyl.

"'Let Go' is one of my favorite songs we've ever written," exclaims Bruce. "It's a powerful anthem about finding your own peace within yourself and being able to walk away and 'let go' of a past relationship. Life has hurdles for us all to jump over. It's how we grow and how we learn and become stronger, and this song is about leaping over one of those hurdles we all face."

"Where Do We Go From Here?" was produced and mixed by Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (DEFTONES, METALLICA) and Will Borza. The album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the band's trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection. Its first official radio single "Psycho" was launched in June alongside the heavy-hitting track "Bad Blood". "Psycho" was the No. 1 Most Added and No. 1 Most Increased Played Track at Active Rock radio for two consecutive weeks and is currently charting in the Top 10 at No. 7. It followed the May release of "Where Do We Go From Here?"'s debut track "Dark Void" which has over 1.6 million video views and more than 10 million streams to date.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA has spent the past 15 years garnering two No. 1 albums, four RIAA gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single among several Top 10-landing hits. The band have established themselves as one of the most important rock groups of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like BREAKING BENJAMIN, SHINEDOWN, SLIPKNOT, GODSMACK and KORN; co-headlining with NOTHING MORE and BLACK VEIL BRIDES and later this month THE HU; and headlining multiple head-turning treks, breathlessly reported on in numerous magazine cover stories.

On August 30, ASKING ALEXANDRIA will kick off the "Psycho Thunder" co-headlining U.S. tour with Mongolian rock sensation THE HU and support from BAD WOLVES and ZERO 9:36. The tour stretches through October 8 and ends in Los Angeles, California, encompassing performances at some of fall's largest rock festivals including Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life.