AT THE GATES Doesn't Rule Out Playing Shows To Celebrate TOMAS LINDBERG's Life

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, bassist Jonas Björler of Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES spoke about the band's upcoming album, "The Ghost Of A Future Dead", which will be released on April 24 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2021's "The Nightmare of Being" marks a special tribute to founding AT THE GATES frontman Tomas Lindberg, who tragically passed away in September 2025.

Reflecting on the final months of Tomas's life, Jonas said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's like with all the cancer diseases, it's always a rollercoaster ride. It's positive news and it's bad news. And we got positive news every other week and we got negative news every other week. So it was [up and down]. So it's really unsettling… The last month, from mid-August [2025] to mid-September [2025], the situation was really bad, because he had massive infections and stuff like that, so they couldn't really treat it. So we kind of knew that it was going in the wrong direction, for sure. So, everybody in the band — except Adrian [Erlandsson, AT THE GATES drummer]; he's in U.K. — we went down to his hospital work and met him. But he was in a really, really bad shape. It was really tough."

Lindberg was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare oral cancer, in December 2023, which led to a major surgery that removed a large portion of the roof of his mouth. He had also undergone radiation treatment and had been on a path to recovery, but then doctors found traces of the cancer in early 2025. In May 2025, an undisclosed "setback" placed Tomas in long-term care.

"We entered the studio and started recording the music [for 'The Ghost Of A Future Dead'] when Tomas actually had his first surgery," Jonas recalled to Chaoszine. "And he managed to sing all the vocal demos for all the songs. So that's what we used for the album… He did good versions or good takes in a studio in Gothenburg before the surgery. So, that was done in, like, December [of 2023] or January [of 2024], and we entered the studio in February [of 2024]."

Asked if "The Ghost Of A Future Dead" is a difficult album for him to listen to now, having lost Tomas less than six months ago, Jonas said: "No, because it's kind of Tomas's legacy and stuff. So we all want it to get out now, I think, so people can hear it… I know Tomas was proud of it and wanted it to be released. So we just waited in case his situation would improve. So that's why we waited. But we could have released it one year ago. It was fully mixed in 2024, in June, it was already done, everything. So it's been there for one and a half years, all done… I heard [the songs] for so long now, [they are] feeling kind of old to me. But it's gonna be nice to hear people's reaction to it."

Asked if Tomas was "super determined" to finish his vocal tracks for "The Ghost Of A Future Dead" before he underwent his surgery, Jonas said: "Yeah, yeah, of course. It was totally done. The only thing that wasn't done when he got the terrible news, it was missing three or four songs that [weren't] recorded yet. So he just went to the studio and did it before the surgery, because he knew that was a very invasive surgery; they took half the jaw away. So he knew he couldn't sing or would have problems singing."

Jonas went on to say that Tomas was "always positive" about his chances of beating the cancer. "And we all were," he added. "That's the only chance to survive it, I think, or get through it."

Regarding what AT THE GATES fans can expect from "The Ghost Of A Future Dead", Jonas said: "I mean, [guitarist] Anders [Björler, Jonas's brother] is back [in AT THE GATES], since three years [ago]. And I think if you like 'At War With Reality', you will like the new one, I think. There's a mixture of 'Slaughter Of The Soul', 'At War With Reality' and some progressive elements of the last two. So that's what you can expect, I think."

Asked if he and his AT THE GATES bandmates had a vision of where they wanted to go musically with the new album, Jonas said: "Me and Anders just wrote half and half. We didn't have any guidelines. We just wrote it, what we felt like. We usually don't do that because it restricts you. So I don't like to do that."

As for the possibility of AT THE GATES doing shows to celebrate Tomas's life and legacy, Jonas said: "Yeah, we haven't really discussed those things because we're gonna release the album first and then we'll see. Maybe some shows to celebrate him or something, but we are not sure about anything right now."

"The Ghost Of A Future Dead" was recorded and mixed by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden and comes with artwork created by Robert Samsonowitz.

"The Ghost Of A Future Dead" track listing (running time: 42:30)

01. The Fever Mask (03:12)

02. The Dissonant Void (02:47)

03. Det Oerhörda (03:35)

04. A Ritual Of Waste (03:35)

05. In Dark Distortion (03:50)

06. Of Interstellar Death (03:45)

07. Tomb Of Heaven (03:53)

08. Parasitical Hive (04:34)

09. The Unfathomable (04:07)

10. The Phantom Gospel (02:44)

11. Förgängligheten (02:41)

12. Black Hole Emission (03:39)

When the first details of "The Ghost Of A Future Dead" were announced on Friday (February 20),AT THE GATES said in a statement: "We are proud to finally share some news about our eighth studio album, 'The Ghost Of A Future Dead'. The album will be released on April 24, 2026 — more than two years after it was completed in the studio.

"As you all know, Tomas Lindberg passed away last year due to complications from his cancer treatment. Over the past few years, we worked closely with Tomas, discussing and refining every detail to ensure nothing was left to chance.

"In accordance with Tomas's wishes — including the album title, sound mix, track order, artwork, and overall presentation — 'The Ghost Of A Future Dead' remains true to form. It combines the ferocious energy and hard-hitting powerful melodies that is the essence of AT THE GATES. This album is Tomas's legacy".

The album's powerful opening song "The Fever Mask" was launched as a single on February 20 and comes with a heartfelt in memory tribute video to Tomas Lindberg assembled by longtime collaborator Patric Ullaeus. Check it out below.

AT THE GATES added the following comment about "The Fever Mask": "'The Fever Mask' was one of the final songs written for the album and quickly stood out as the natural choice for both the opening track and the first single for 'The Ghost Of A Future Dead'. It perfectly captures the essence of AT THE GATES, blending raw energy, strong melody and beautiful lyrics by Tomas."

AT THE GATES lineup for "The Ghost Of A Future Dead" album (from left to right in photo above by Ester Segarra):

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums

Jonas Björler - Bass

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Anders Björler - Guitars

Martin Larsson - Guitars

Lindberg was 52 years old at the time of his death.

In August 2025, Tomas's AT THE GATES bandmates announced that the singer was receiving "around-the-clock" care at an unspecified hospital after being diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC),a rare, slow-growing but aggressive cancer that typically develops in the salivary glands, particularly the minor salivary glands of the head and neck.

On August 15, 2025, AT THE GATES released a message from Tomas, written in March 2025, where he reflected on the previous 15 months and the reasons for the group's radio silence. In the message, Lindberg wrote: "Hello everyone. I guess some of you may have been wondering why it has been so silent on the AT THE GATES front lately. Well, in December 2023, I was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (a cancer in the mouth and palate) and have since then gone through a lot, it has been a very tough year. First there was a major surgery, where they took away a big part of the roof of the mouth. This was followed by radiation therapy for two months, and ever since it has been a long hard path towards recovery. Now, in the beginning of 2025, they have found some remains of the cancer, and it is inaccessible by surgery or radiation. So, we will see what the next step is, but probably some form of chemotherapy, to keep the cancer in check.

"Luckily, we recorded vocals for the demos for the new album before all of this happened. The last version of the vocals, the ones that will end up on the album, were recorded in ONE day, mostly one takes, the DAY before the surgery, just to make sure we HAD the album, so to speak. So the vocals were actually recorded BEFORE the rest of the album.... a bit different, but it felt good to have it done.

"We have now decided to not wait any longer to release this new album. We had first planned to wait with the release until we knew if/when I would be able to sing again, and we were able to support the release with shows. Now when everything about the future is a bit more unsure it feels good to deliver this album. It is an album that we all are very proud of, and it's the first time in 10 years that Jonas and I have worked together with Anders writing an album's worth of music. It is a bit more of a return to the 'roots', probably best described as a mix between the two last albums we did with Anders ('Slaughter Of The Soul' and 'At War With Reality'). Hope you all will enjoy it!"

AT THE GATES released its definitive album, "Slaughter Of The Soul" — often regarded as one of the all-time greatest metal albums — on Earache in 1995, before touring the world and abruptly disbanding. Members of the band went on to play major roles in other notorious metal acts such as THE HAUNTED and CRADLE OF FILTH, before reforming in 2008, with Lindberg juggling his day job as a teacher with being a death metal frontman.

Back in October 2022, AT THE GATES announced that founding member and guitarist Anders Björler was returning to the band's lineup after a handful of years of absence.

In August 2022, AT THE GATES parted ways with its guitarist of the previous five years, Jonas Stålhammar.

Stålhammar joined the band in September 2017 as the replacement for Anders Björler, who left AT THE GATES in March of that year.

AT THE GATES' latest studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being", came out in 2021.

2018's "To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without Anders Björler.